Aichach-Friedberg: B-300 construction site: AVV bus schedule change

The shutdown of the B300 due to road construction work in Friedberg and Dasing will trigger schedule changes in the AVV area from April 12th. Schoolchildren are particularly affected
Because of the road works, the B300 In the urban area Friedberg And in the Oberzell-Dasing section it will be closed to traffic from Monday, April 12th until May 14th. The closure is affecting regional bus lines AVV 200, 201, 202, 203, 204 and 209, AVV announced in a press release. Therefore, the following changes are applied to the schedule:
- Bus 200 (Friedberg, West P + R – Friedberg Ost): Wrapping Via Chippenham Loop, RoentgenstrasseAnd AfrastraßeAnd Augsburger Strasse In the direction of downtown Friedberg. Don’t stop at that bus stop „FriedbergUnder the mountain. ” Alternate stop in a Roentgenstrasse (At No. 9). Extra stop at bus stop „FriedbergAnd GerberweigHorseback riding from bus stop „Friedberg, West P + R “to the school center Friedberg It is served until 7.21 AM and 7.43 AM.
- Reginalbouslini 200 (Friedberg Ost – Friedberg, West P + R): Wrapping Above Steirer Berg, Roentgenstrasse And Chippenham Ring bus stop „FriedbergMott, West P + R Stop „FriedbergAnd Gerberweig” And “Friedberg“Under the mountain” don’t come close. Alternate stop in a Roentgenstrasse (Near the roundabout).
- Reginalbouslini 201 (Circular line in both directions – Friedberg, West P + R across MarienplatzAnd BahnhofCity Hall and Post Office): Wrapping Via Chippenham Ring and Roentgenstrasse. Don’t stop at that bus stop „FriedbergUnder the mountain. ” Alternate stop For direction of travel Friedberg City center in Roentgenstrasse And in the direction of “Friedberg, West P + R ‘near the roundabout. All rides also drive bus stop „FriedbergAnd Gerberweig“a.
- Bus 202 (Friedberg, West P + R – Dirching): Wrapping Via Chippenham Ring & Roentgenstrasse. It doesn’t stop at that Stop „FriedbergUnder the mountain “and”FriedbergAnd GerberweigReplacement stopped at Roentgenstrasse.
- Reginalbouslini 202 (Dirching – Friedberg, West P + R):Wrapping above Roentgenstrasse And Chippenham Ring bus stop „Friedberg, West P + R. “It doesn’t stop there Stop „FriedbergAnd Gerberweig” And “FriedbergUnder the mountain. ” Alternate stop in a Roentgenstrasse (Near the roundabout).
- Horseback riding from Urban area Augsburg: Tram line 6 to Friedberg, Bus 200 to the school center. Back as well. TripsFriedberg, West P + R “to bus stop „Friedberg“Realschule” will be served at 7.33 AM, 7.47 AM to 7.21 AM and 7.43 AM. The Schedule times After the sixth lesson and in the afternoon bus stop „Friedberg, West P + R “remains unchanged.
- Ride out space SchlossbergHohensel AdelshausenAnd Landmannsdorf, and Wessiszell moistening: Reginalbouslini 203 after FriedbergAnd also the return trip. The ride from Schlossberg/ Hohensel /Adelshausen to bus stop „FriedbergThe “Realschule” takes place five minutes before. New departure time is in Schlossberg 6.52 AM The five-minute progression applies accordingly to all subsequent minutes Stop.
- Riding moistening: Just climb to Stop „moisteningSaint FrancismoisteningAnd Weszeller Street andmoisteningAnd BahnhofIt doesn’t stop at that Stop „moisteningAnd Rettenberger Strasse“,”Oberzel” And “Friedberg, I be Oat field“. without change Schedule times After the sixth lesson and around the afternoon moistening/ Wessiszell /Adelshausen. Extra stop at bus stop „moisteningAnd Weszeller Way”.
- Tours from the Klingen Room, SelenbachWreden, Limering and moistening: Reginalbouslini 204 dimension FriedbergAnd also the return trip. Blade Ride /Selenbach/ Wobble bus stop „FriedbergFive minutes ago, new departure time at bus stop “Klingen, Am Maibaum” at 7:03 am. The five-minute progression is applied accordingly to all subsequent minutes Stop. Approached in the direction moistening just to Stop „moisteningThe BrackenhofmoisteningAnd BahnhofIt doesn’t stop at that Stop „moisteningAnd Rettenberger Strasse“,”Oberzel” And “Friedberg, I be Oat field“. without change Schedule times Apply after the sixth lesson and around the afternoon moistening/ Laimering /Selenbach. There is an additional station at bus stop „moisteningAnd Weszeller Way”.
- Riding moistening: Reginalbouslini 209 after FriedbergAnd also the return trip. The ride from moistening to bus stop „FriedbergRealschule runs two minutes ago. New departure time is in bus stop „moistening, Crossroads Bahnhof“It is 7.45 am. The approach is the opposite bus stop (South side). It doesn’t stop at that Stop „moisteningAnd Rettenberger Strasse“,”Oberzel” And “Friedberg, I be Oat fieldUnchanged times after the fifth lesson around moistening. Extra stop at bus stop „moisteningAnd Weszeller Way”.
- Ride out space Friedberg: Reginalbouslini 209 to the vocational school IshachAnd also the return trip. It doesn’t stop at that Stop „Friedberg, I be Oat field“,”Oberzel“,”moisteningAnd Rettenberger Strasse” And “moistening, Crossroads BahnhofExtra stop at bus stop „moisteningAnd Weszeller Street at 8:01 am Both flights are at Ishach You arrive about eight minutes late. Afternoon drive from Ishach distance Friedberg It starts at 4:06 PM bus stop „IshachSchool Center. ”It doesn’t stop there Stop „Friedberg, I be Oat field“,”Oberzel” And “moisteningAnd Rettenberger StrasseExtra stop at bus stop „moisteningAnd Weszeller Way”.
- Ride out space Hollenbach/Inchenhofen/Ishach: Reginalbouslini 209 after Friedberg To Vocational School and FOS /Jungle According to plan Ishach 7.33 AM Arrival at bus stop „FriedbergRealschule will be around 8:15 AM. Don’t stop at that bus stop „Friedberg, I be Oat fieldProfessional students are required to attend bus stop „Friedberg“Realschule” to exit.
AVV planners are expecting more traffic on the AIC 10 district route (Friedberg – Weaverchausen – Bar – Harthausen – Dasing) and with obstructions and delays on regional bus lines 203, 204 and 209
The information is also underneath www.avv-augsburg.deBy email to [email protected] and by phone at 0821-157000.
