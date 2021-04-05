Aichach-Friedberg: B-300 construction site: AVV bus schedule change

The shutdown of the B300 due to road construction work in Friedberg and Dasing will trigger schedule changes in the AVV area from April 12th. Schoolchildren are particularly affected

Because of the road works, the B300 In the urban area Friedberg And in the Oberzell-Dasing section it will be closed to traffic from Monday, April 12th until May 14th. The closure is affecting regional bus lines AVV 200, 201, 202, 203, 204 and 209, AVV announced in a press release. Therefore, the following changes are applied to the schedule:

Bus 200 ( Friedberg , West P + R – Friedberg Ost): Wrapping Via Chippenham Loop, Roentgenstrasse And Afrastraße And Augsburger Strasse In the direction of downtown Friedberg. Don’t stop at that bus stop „ Friedberg Under the mountain. ” Alternate stop in a Roentgenstrasse (At No. 9). Extra stop at bus stop „ Friedberg And Gerberweig Horseback riding from bus stop „ Friedberg , West P + R “to the school center Friedberg It is served until 7.21 AM and 7.43 AM.

Reginalbouslini 200 ( Friedberg Ost – Friedberg , West P + R): Wrapping Above Steirer Berg, Roentgenstrasse And Chippenham Ring bus stop „ Friedberg Mott, West P + R Stop „ Friedberg And Gerberweig " And " Friedberg "Under the mountain" don't come close. Alternate stop in a Roentgenstrasse (Near the roundabout).

The B300 is closed in Friedberg: this is how buses run

Reginalbouslini 201 (Circular line in both directions – Friedberg , West P + R across Marienplatz And Bahnhof City Hall and Post Office): Wrapping Via Chippenham Ring and Roentgenstrasse . Don’t stop at that bus stop „ Friedberg Under the mountain. ” Alternate stop For direction of travel Friedberg City center in Roentgenstrasse And in the direction of “ Friedberg , West P + R ‘near the roundabout. All rides also drive bus stop „ Friedberg And Gerberweig “a.

(Circular line in both directions – , West P + R across And City Hall and Post Office): Via Chippenham Ring and . Don’t stop at that „ Under the mountain. ” For direction of travel City center in And in the direction of “ , West P + R ‘near the roundabout. All rides also drive „ And “a. Bus 202 ( Friedberg , West P + R – Dirching ): Wrapping Via Chippenham Ring & Roentgenstrasse . It doesn’t stop at that Stop „ Friedberg Under the mountain “and” Friedberg And Gerberweig Replacement stopped at Roentgenstrasse .

( , West P + R – ): Via Chippenham Ring & . It doesn’t stop at that „ Under the mountain “and” And Replacement stopped at . Reginalbouslini 202 ( Dirching – Friedberg , West P + R): Wrapping above Roentgenstrasse And Chippenham Ring bus stop „ Friedberg , West P + R. “It doesn’t stop there Stop „ Friedberg And Gerberweig ” And “ Friedberg Under the mountain. ” Alternate stop in a Roentgenstrasse (Near the roundabout).

The B 300 in Friedberg has closed due to construction work. Photo: Ute Krogull

Horseback riding from Urban area Augsburg : Tram line 6 to Friedberg , Bus 200 to the school center. Back as well. Trips Friedberg , West P + R “to bus stop „ Friedberg “Realschule” will be served at 7.33 AM, 7.47 AM to 7.21 AM and 7.43 AM. The Schedule times After the sixth lesson and in the afternoon bus stop „ Friedberg , West P + R “remains unchanged.

: Tram line 6 to , Bus 200 to the school center. Back as well. Trips , West P + R “to „ “Realschule” will be served at 7.33 AM, 7.47 AM to 7.21 AM and 7.43 AM. The After the sixth lesson and in the afternoon „ , West P + R “remains unchanged. Ride out space Schlossberg Hohensel Adelshausen And Landmannsdorf, and Wessiszell moistening : Reginalbouslini 203 after Friedberg And also the return trip. The ride from Schlossberg / Hohensel / Adelshausen to bus stop „ Friedberg The “Realschule” takes place five minutes before. New departure time is in Schlossberg 6.52 AM The five-minute progression applies accordingly to all subsequent minutes Stop .

203 after And also the return trip. The ride from / Hohensel / to „ The “Realschule” takes place five minutes before. New departure time is in 6.52 AM The five-minute progression applies accordingly to all subsequent minutes . Riding moistening : Just climb to Stop „ moistening Saint Francis moistening And Weszeller Street and moistening And Bahnhof It doesn’t stop at that Stop „ moistening And Rettenberger Strasse “,” Oberzel ” And “ Friedberg , I be Oat field “. without change Schedule times After the sixth lesson and around the afternoon moistening / Wessiszell / Adelshausen . Extra stop at bus stop „ moistening And Weszeller Way”.

Just climb to „ Saint Francis And Street and And It doesn’t stop at that „ And “,” ” And “ , I be “. without change After the sixth lesson and around the afternoon / Wessiszell / . Extra stop at „ And Way”. Tours from the Klingen Room, Selenbach Wreden, Limering and moistening : Reginalbouslini 204 dimension Friedberg And also the return trip. Blade Ride / Selenbach / Wobble bus stop „ Friedberg Five minutes ago, new departure time at bus stop “Klingen, Am Maibaum” at 7:03 am. The five-minute progression is applied accordingly to all subsequent minutes Stop . Approached in the direction moistening just to Stop „ moistening The Brackenhof moistening And Bahnhof It doesn’t stop at that Stop „ moistening And Rettenberger Strasse “,” Oberzel ” And “ Friedberg , I be Oat field “. without change Schedule times Apply after the sixth lesson and around the afternoon moistening / Laimering / Selenbach . There is an additional station at bus stop „ moistening And Weszeller Way”.

B300 Locked: Switch between Friedberg and Dasing

Riding moistening : Reginalbouslini 209 after Friedberg And also the return trip. The ride from moistening to bus stop „ Friedberg Realschule runs two minutes ago. New departure time is in bus stop „ moistening , Crossroads Bahnhof “It is 7.45 am. The approach is the opposite bus stop (South side). It doesn’t stop at that Stop „ moistening And Rettenberger Strasse “,” Oberzel ” And “ Friedberg , I be Oat field Unchanged times after the fifth lesson around moistening . Extra stop at bus stop „ moistening And Weszeller Way”.

209 after And also the return trip. The ride from to „ Realschule runs two minutes ago. New departure time is in „ , Crossroads “It is 7.45 am. The approach is the opposite (South side). It doesn’t stop at that „ And “,” ” And “ , I be Unchanged times after the fifth lesson around . Extra stop at „ And Way”. Ride out space Friedberg : Reginalbouslini 209 to the vocational school Ishach And also the return trip. It doesn’t stop at that Stop „ Friedberg , I be Oat field “,” Oberzel “,” moistening And Rettenberger Strasse ” And “ moistening , Crossroads Bahnhof Extra stop at bus stop „ moistening And Weszeller Street at 8:01 am Both flights are at Ishach You arrive about eight minutes late. Afternoon drive from Ishach distance Friedberg It starts at 4:06 PM bus stop „ Ishach School Center. ”It doesn’t stop there Stop „ Friedberg , I be Oat field “,” Oberzel ” And “ moistening And Rettenberger Strasse Extra stop at bus stop „ moistening And Weszeller Way”.

209 to the vocational school And also the return trip. It doesn’t stop at that „ , I be “,” “,” And ” And “ , Crossroads Extra stop at „ And Street at 8:01 am Both flights are at You arrive about eight minutes late. Afternoon drive from distance It starts at 4:06 PM „ School Center. ”It doesn’t stop there „ , I be “,” ” And “ And Extra stop at „ And Way”. Ride out space Hollenbach / Inchenhofen / Ishach : Reginalbouslini 209 after Friedberg To Vocational School and FOS / Jungle According to plan Ishach 7.33 AM Arrival at bus stop „ Friedberg Realschule will be around 8:15 AM. Don’t stop at that bus stop „ Friedberg , I be Oat field Professional students are required to attend bus stop „ Friedberg “Realschule” to exit.

AVV planners are expecting more traffic on the AIC 10 district route (Friedberg – Weaverchausen – Bar – Harthausen – Dasing) and with obstructions and delays on regional bus lines 203, 204 and 209

The information is also underneath www.avv-augsburg.deBy email to [email protected] and by phone at 0821-157000.

