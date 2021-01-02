Gioconews Player – Entertainment: The UK’s first 4D virtual reality venue has opened

The UK’s first fully immersive virtual reality site will open in Birmingham, England in 2021.

Imagine a virtual environment in which, in addition to projecting into a parallel reality, as is already happening in many experiences of this kind, you can deal with more realistic effects and animations, such as the possibility of grabbing objects from a plane or from a room. Well, it is also possible, using The solution in 4D Suggested it Atmos VRThe company that specializes in creating virtual reality attractions has announced the opening of a new office in Digbeth in Birmingham, England, adding that there are eight other similar projects planned for other locations in the UK. A development that stems from the liquidity injection that the company obtained after investing one million pounds to expand its credits in the business sector.