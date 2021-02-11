“One coin to control them all”: Elon Musk’s new tweet appears to be supporting Bitcoin

American businessman Elon Musk appears to have once again shown his support for Bitcoin in a new tweet, describing the digital currency as “a currency that rules them all” in a clear reference to a famous phrase from ‘Lord of the’ Rings of JRR Tolkien.

In addition, the billionaire published a short poem about the Hobbit Frodo, the main character in the saga, attaching a Bitcoin image in the form of a “power ring”. The poem reads, “Frodo was the one who was underestimated. Everyone thought he would fail. He himself first of all.”

Previously, musk claimed “Bitcoin is about to gain wide acceptance” among investors, adding that he should have invested in the cryptocurrency eight years ago. At the end of January, the value of Bitcoin Ascended 15.7% in less than 15 minutes after Musk added the hashtag #bitcoin to his Twitter bio.

at recent days Investment The $ 1.5 billion US company Tesla built by Bitcoin has fueled a new wave of cryptocurrency growth. As a result, bitcoin on Tuesday broke a new record. Transcendent For a brief moment, $ 48,000. It now sells for around $ 45,500, according to the Coindesk portal.