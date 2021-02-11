Kenin, the 2020 champion abdicates the throne in Australia

Melbourne, Australia (AP) – Sophia Kenin has learned that she will face a tough test at the Australian Open and that her attempt to reassert her first Grand Slam title will likely end soon.

Kenin realizes that he will likely play in the second round, Kaya Kanebe, the veteran notorious for her massive hitting the ball, admitted he was “a little disappointed”.

She was right to worry. Kanebi looked his best, and the duel was quickly resolved.

With 10 aces, the Estonian had little trouble against the American. He beat it 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday in just 64 minutes.

Thus she lost the American championship, the title holder and the fourth seed.

“Obviously I felt like I wasn’t 100 percent, physically or mentally or in my game. Everything was fine, and this is clearly not good,” Kenin commented at the press conference, shedding some tears. I could really handle the pressure. “

Of course, this was a ladder-based resonance. Kanebi is currently ranked 65, while Kenin is fourth. As for the record, Kenin was crowned in Melbourne and played in the final final of the French Open, while Kanebi scored 0-6 in the quarter-finals of major events.

But the result is logical.

After all, Kanebi, 35, had defeated Kenin, 22, in their last previous encounter. This was one of the reasons the American was unwilling to confront her.

On the other hand, Kenin left the field crying last week, after falling in a preliminary match, and he explained that his left leg was injured. Kanebi, meanwhile, has snatched Arena Sabalenka’s winning streak in 15 games, entering Thursday’s match with 16 wins in her last 17 matches.

No. 1 Ashe Party avoided a surprise on Thursday. However, she wasted a major lead in the second set and had to survive the tiebreak to defeat Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Barty tries to be the first Australian to be crowned in Melbourne since Chris O’Neill did it in 1978.

Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, the oldest tennis player in the men’s category at 39, beat Italian Lorenzo Sonigo 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.