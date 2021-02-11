Mona Barthel qualifies as the last German tennis player

DrThe Australian Open women continues without the German women tennis players. As the last German to retire on Thursday, Mona Barthel. The 30-year-old Newmünster lost her second round match in Melbourne to Czech No. 25 Karolina Moshova 4-6, 1-6.

Previously, Angelique Kerber, Laura Sigmund and Andrea Petkovic failed in the first round of their first Grand Slam tournament this season. In the men’s category there is only Alexander Zverev. The 23-year-old will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the third round on Friday. Barthel, who fell to 127th in the world rankings after numerous injuries, was largely without a chance against Machova. After 1:13, the Czech turned the ball for the second match.

After all, there were German successes in the doubles. Laura Siegmund won her first round match against the Australians Kimberly Pearl and Jimmy Forlis with a score of 6: 2, 6: 1 alongside Russian Vera Sunarewa. Last year, the German-Russian duo surprisingly won the US Open in New York.

Kevin Kreowitz and Yannick Hanfman moved to the second round in the men’s category. German duo Devig Sharan of India and Slovakia defeated Igor Zilinai 6: 1, 6: 4. Hanfman replaced the injured Andreas Mies in a short time, who won the French Open with Kreowitz in 2019 and 2020.

