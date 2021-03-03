On the Internet, the first European program for Cuba from Russia – Prensa Latina

On the YouTube social network, at 9:00 pm local time, the program began in Moscow with the words of the Cuban Ambassador to Russia, Julio Garmendia, who congratulated the initiative and thanked all those in solidarity with the Caribbean island.

He also drew attention to the permanent and decisive support for these organizations in fighting the blockade, which has a severe impact on the lives of all Cubans, including women, and this is the topic on which his intervention focused on the approaching eighth of this month. March, his world day.

The diplomat recalled examples of great fighters for Cuban independence against Spanish colonialism such as Rosa Castellanos, a black woman who became commander of the Liberation Army, and Mariana Grajales, considered in Cuba the mother of the nation, for her role and their children in the struggle for independence.

He highlighted the presence of women in the revolutionary process since the victory in 1959, and as 61 years ago, when he founded the Federation of Cuban Women, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro warned of the important tasks that lay ahead.

Garmendia emphasized that the revolution, from now on, facilitated the inclusion of women in the scientific, social and economic life of the country.

In this sense, he highlighted the representation achieved in the National Assembly of People’s Power (Cuban Parliament), where among its 605 members, there are 322 women, 53 per cent, ranking second in the world by number.

The ambassador also warned that Cuban scientists currently make up 53 percent of that workforce, while they account for 68 percent of technicians and professionals.

Lina Lushkina coordinated, at the head of the Russian Committee to Combat the Blockade imposed on Cuba, and the program was attended by representatives of various movements and associations in solidarity with the island in Russia, Serbia, Spain, France and Northern Ireland. And Italy.

The activists commented on the initiatives undertaken by their various groups in support of Cuba and against the genocide policy pursued by the United States against the island.

jcm / mml