Omicron variant progress Today, December 3rd: Australia detected its first domestic case of the new strain

Australia On Friday, I reported that a student who was not abroad had tested positive for omicron variable from covid-19, What could be the country’s first domestic dispatch case.

student SydneyThe Minister of Health in the state of New South Wales, Brad Hazzard.

Two other students from the same school show symptoms of an omicrón . variant and the the exams Convenient, head added the health. “At the moment, it is not clear whether this particular alternative will be as problematic as the previous one,” Hazard told the media, asking for “caution.”

Australia So far, it has discovered nine cases of the new variant, but all have recently arrived from abroad. last monday, the authorities Australians have delayed partial opening of borders to skilled workers and the students Foreigners who were vaccinated until December 15 after the first cases of new cases were detected alternative.

South Korea tightens infection restrictions again

South Korea announced today that it will tighten social restrictions from Monday in the face of rising cases of the Covid-19 virus. Photo: EFE

South Korea Today it announced that it will tighten social restrictions from Monday due to the rise in infection from covid-19, After only a month of relaxing some of these procedures.

From December 6, only meetings of up to six people will be allowed in the metropolitan areaWhere more than half of the citizens live and 80% of the new population live cases, and up to eight people in the rest of the regions, today Prime Minister Kim Bo-kyeom.

He explained that the measure will be in effect for at least four weeks. Kim At the meeting of the body responsible for managing the response to pandemic. Since last November 1, before the progress vaccination (80.1% of the population currently has the double pattern), the authorities decided to end the mandatory closure of download At 22.00, meetings of up to 10 people are allowed in an area flood And up to 12 in the rest of the country.

At the same time, Kim Also today I announce it Passport issued to vaccinated people that allows access to places considered risky such as saunas, discos or karaoke, will also be required in cafes and restaurants. The procedure adds another headache for many residents Foreigner That due to lack of supplies in the first section of this year, he chose to vaccinate outside South Korea.

Sri Lanka detects the first case of an omicron . variant

In Sri Lanka, a citizen who returned to the island country from South Africa tested positive. Photo: EFE



Sri Lanka On Friday, it announced the detection of the first case of the new omicron variant inside it AreaWhen he returned from Sri Lanka to the island country South Africa.

The deputy director of health services b Sri Lanka, Dr. Hemantha Hirath had announced in a press conference the first disclosure of new variable In the country, though, he stressed that all necessary measures are being taken to reduce risks. “There is no reason to panic,” Hirath stressed.

This announcement comes after last weekend the authorities Sri Lankans have banned anyone who has traveled to the island in the last 14 days South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).

Read on:

For Ómicron, they will test and there will be a booster vaccine in the United States

INDRE Detects: Micron variant is already in Mexico, there is a case

The sequence of Mexico’s first suspected case of Micron will be ready within a week