Sergi Roberto to undergo surgery on his right thigh in Finland

20 Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona watches during the La Liga and La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol at the Camp Nou on November 20, 2021 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. – Marc Graubera Aluma/AFP 7/Europe Press

Barcelona player Sergi Roberto will be out for several months as he will have to intervene soon with a right thigh injury, in an operation that will take place in Finland and could remove him from the first team until the end of the season. .

The Blaugrana club announced that “first-team player Sergi Roberto will undergo surgery in the next few days after injuring the rectus femoris in the right thigh.”

An intervention will be made by Dr. Lacey Lambinen, under the supervision of the club’s medical services, in Turku (Finland). “At the end of the process, a new medical report will be submitted,” the authority said in the same statement.

Despite missing recent matches due to this injury, Sergi Roberto has played a total of 12 matches so far this season – 9 in La Liga and 3 in the Champions League – and scored two goals, against Real Sociedad and against Getafe.

Sergi Roberto will terminate his contract with FC Barcelona in June 2022 and it will be necessary to see if the renewal negotiations, which were underway, are cut short due to this new situation that could leave Rios without playing for about 4 months, depending on how it intervenes. he goes.