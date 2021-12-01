Omicron | Fear Omecron guidelines for international passengers in effect

New Delhi: The central government has revised the guidelines issued for international air travelers from today in the wake of concerns about a new type of Kovid virus (Covid 19), Omicron virus.

Those arriving in the country are required to provide travel information within the past two weeks on the Air Facility Portal. At the same time, the affidavit must include the negative RTPCR result obtained within 72 hours.

The guidelines also state that action will be taken against those found to have provided false information on the portal. They will only be allowed to leave the airport after receiving the test results.

If the test turns out to be negative, you must stay home for seven days in quarantine. Contact should only be made if the test is negative on the eighth day.

Samples of those who test positive will be subject to genetic stratification. A special monitoring system will be created for them. The same conditions apply to those arriving in the country by ship.

Although the ICMR recommends no panic in the absence of clear evidence of Omicon’s flammability, the government is cautious. Countries are advised to tighten controls and tighten surveillance in areas with high incidence of COVID-19.

The RTPCR test must be effective and samples confirmed by Covid must undergo genetic stratification. The main recommendations are to keep the test positivity rate below five percent. While ICMR says those vaccinated do not have a serious infection, there are still tens of millions of people in the country who have not received a single dose of the vaccine.