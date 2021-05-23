Olympic poster USA Tokyo 2020 MLB veterans

In past hours it was reported that The roster of the United States Olympic Team Tokyo 2020 will be filled out with MLB veterans, A position that would make the “blunderbuss” full of well-known players. The entire North American country has yet to compete to win the “gold ticket” for the maximum sporting event that begins on July 23.

John Hayman, a journalist at MLB.com, reported Sunday, May 23, that the US Olympic baseball team will have a “full” roster of veterans known to have played in MLB.

Heyman’s report mentions names like Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson, and David Robertson, who all act as right-handed people. Left hand can include Anthony Goose; And the players in the center are Matt Kemp, Matt Waters and Todd Fraser.

However, despite the fact that the United States is betting on a very experienced team, reports by Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe have stated that it will also feature youths like Tristone Casas and Jaren Doran.

The US Olympic baseball team will play the final phase of the qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Games from May 31 to June 5 in Florida; Facing Dominicans, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Canada, Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela.