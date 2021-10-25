Olympia: Watch the hockey semi-finals between Australia and Germany live on TV and online

The German hockey men really deserved their acclaimed Olympic quarter-final victory against the still Olympic champion Argentina. A convincing performance led her to the semi-finals, which greatly increased her chances of getting another medal. After gold in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, five years ago in Rio was just enough to get a bronze. Now the victory over the mighty Australians should bring home the silver at least. This will be the fifth consecutive medal at the Olympic Games. Ads

But with Australia, the championship tree has not been an easy task for German hockey players. After the group stage undefeated, Colin Bach’s side had to shiver again in the quarter-finals. Only in the penalty shootout did Down Under defeat the European champions from the Netherlands and now meet the German team. The last opponent is already certain: in the second semi-final, Belgium clearly won 5: 2 against India.

How can I watch the hockey semi-finals between Australia and Germany live on TV?

To be able to follow the Olympic hockey semi-final between Australia and Germany live on TV, there are two options. Public Broadcasting Corporation takes over on Tuesday ZDF broadcast matches. In addition, you will also Eurosport Show the semi-finals on free TV. The match is scheduled for 12 noon CEST.

Can I watch the hockey semi-finals between Australia and Germany live?

Yes! both of them ZDF Beside Eurosport Offers free live streams of the men’s Olympic hockey semi-finals between Australia and Germany.