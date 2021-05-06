DK Metcalfe to the Olympics? The Seahawks star competes against runners

MUNICH – It is no secret that DK Metcalf is one of the fastest players in the NFL. But how fast is the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver compared to the most successful American runners?

There will likely be an answer to that question at the end of next week. Because according to “NBC Sports,” the pass recipient has been registered for the USATF (USA Track & Field) 100m Gold and Open Distance Games in Walnut, California.

Next Sunday, Metcalf will be competing there with the best contestants, which was confirmed by the NFL star himself in a coded tweet.

Does Metcalf want to go to the Olympics?

It is not currently clear whether the 23-year-old will attempt to qualify for the Summer Olympics. According to US media, his agent did not recently respond to such inquiries.

In Combine 2019, Metcalf had the fifth fastest time in the 40 yard race with 4.33 seconds. He stopped participating in track and field competitions in college, but was a high school hurdle and runner.

In order to have a chance for the Olympics and to participate in the tracks, Metcalf will have to run 100 meters in under 10.2 seconds – with backwinds of no more than 2 meters per second.

If it runs for 10.05 seconds, it will automatically qualify for Trials – the time 15 runners have currently achieved in the United States.

Do you want the most important NFL, videos and data directly on your smartphone? Then get the new running app with push notifications for the most important news about your favorite sport. Available on the App Store for an Apple And the Male in appearance.