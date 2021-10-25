Climate Change Report will show that the $100 billion target before COP26 has been met and lost

It will be a risky start Climate conference in Glasgow next weekBecause rich countries may be accused of spinning and gassing as they try to fulfill their promise to give poor countries $100 billion a year to protect them from it. Global Warming.One of the ambitions of COP26, which begins in nine days, is that high-income industrialized countries finally live up to their pledge to donate $100 billion annually to developing countries to help them avoid and adapt to global warming.An official document is expected to be published tomorrow, which some see as evidence of the failure of the goal again, while others will indicate – for the first time – that the goal is finally on its way to achieving it.

This report by German and Canadian ministers, commissioned by the UK to chair COP 26, says the target will be achieved by 2022 or more likely 2023, but not by 2020 or 2021.Fundamentalists – like many developing countries, but also some in Washington – can say the goal is lost again.However, the Canadian-German report will also say that more than $500 billion will be donated based on national pledges in the five years to 2025, and with that in mind, rich countries will meet the target annually on average over the entire five years. . Expression.

Governments differ as to whether these types of multilateral financial goals can be viewed as being achieved on an average annual basis rather than on a separate annual basis.Either way, rich industrial countries cannot play their part in the poorer parts of the world, as this target was first set in 2009 and does not yet have to be achieved on an annual or annual average basis.It is not clear how the supposed fake success – creating enough funding commitments to instill confidence that the target can be achieved in the full five years to 2025 – will affect the crucial negotiations at COP26 to make both rich and poor countries drastically reduce global. Heating. gas emissions.

What is COP26? What is COP26? When and where will it be? The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meets each year in what is known as the Conference of the Parties (COP) to discuss global progress on climate change and how to deal with it. COP26 is the 26th summit of the United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. The summit was attended by the heads of state and government of the 197 countries that have signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – the agreement that entered into force in 1994. Here are some of the world leaders who will not attend or have not confirmed their attendance yet: Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not traveled abroad since the pandemic began, is likely to be nearby.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will not attend when he enters the UK following calls for criminal investigations.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourao will not attend. These are some of the world leaders who will be attending: The Royal Family of the United Kingdom – The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge.

US President Joe Biden, Climate Ambassador John Kerry, Climate Adviser and former Director of the Environmental Protection Agency Gina McCarthy and 10 other US Cabinet officials.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Australia has refused to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. back to top What do we hope to achieve? 1. Investigation net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 Limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levelsCountries are encouraged to set ambitious emissions targets for 2030. They are also encouraged to accelerate coal phase-out, reduce deforestation, accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, and encourage investment in renewable energy. 2. Protecting natural habitats and communities from climate disasters 3. Financing for a greener future – Developed countries must make good on their pledge to contribute at least $100 billion (£72.5 billion) annually to protecting the planet by 2020. 4. Calling all countries and organizations to work together to confront the climate crisis back to top

Many poor countries argue that as rich countries become rich from fossil fuel exploitation, those rich countries have a moral obligation to support mitigation and adaptation in the developing world far more than they did.Another reason for the “anger” of developing countries – according to one official – is that the report by Jochen Flasbarth of Germany and Jonathan Wilkinson of Canada will include few details about individual countries’ $100 billion contributions, so it is feared that cash is not. Guaranteed as they hope and want.