Asteroids the size of a city regularly collided with the ancient Earth

Thursday August 5 2021 10:00 AM (GMT +7)

A new study shows that city-sized asteroids, the size of the ones that wiped out the dinosaurs, hit ancient Earth more often than previously thought.

The craters created by the asteroid collision with the ancient Earth have been flattened today.

Roughly 15 million years ago, our evolving planet probably collided with an asteroid the size of a city, or even an asteroid the size of a province. Scientists just announced this information during a scientific conference this month.

The researchers said that during a violent period of 2.5 to 3.5 billion years ago, our planet experienced frequent fluctuations, as chemicals moved closer to its surface, and also underwent drastic changes that can be found in the rocks found on Earth today. .

In this study, Simon Marchi, principal scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, and colleagues looked at the presence of so-called globules, tiny bubbles of vaporized rock that were thrown into space by an asteroid impact, but then solidified. It fell back to Earth, forming the thin layer that geologists see in bedrock today.

The team has developed a new method for modeling the impact of asteroids in terms of their ability to produce balls and influence their global distribution. The larger the asteroid, the thicker the spherical layer in the rock.

“We found that current models of the Earth’s initial eruption may be 10 times higher than previously thought over a period of 3.5 years,” Markey said in the statement. to 2.5 billion years ago.

Previous asteroid strikes may also have affected the oxygen levels of our young planet and its ability to support life.

Some asteroid impact craters can be clearly seen on Earth’s surface today, but many have been wiped out by weather and geological activity. Moreover, very few of these ancient rocks have survived in the past, so direct evidence of their environmental impacts and consequences is difficult to verify.

