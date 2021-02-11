Oldest US bank jumps on the Bitcoin News Chile wave

Bitcoin continues to add support: America’s oldest bank, New York Mellon Bank, announced Thursday that it plans to offer digital asset management servicesWhile Uber indicated that it is analyzing the acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a method of payment.

Finance company, Founded in 1784, it creates a new unit of services related to these assets, which includes cryptocurrenciesAnd is currently working on developing a platform to protect and manage them.

For his part, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the chain CNBC: “Since we accept all forms of local currency, we will analyze whether cryptocurrencies and / or bitcoins can be used in transactions.”

“It’s good for business,” he assesses.

Bitcoin reached a new high this Thursday at $ 48,364.05, According to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“BNY Mellon is proud to be the first major global bank to announce its intent to provide an integrated service for digital assets.” This was stated by Roman Rigelman, Director of Digital Services at BNY Mellon.

“The growing demand for digital assets by customers, The maturity of advanced solutions and organizational clarification provides us with a tremendous opportunity to expand our current service offerings to this emerging region. ”Added.

The bank has yet to get some approvals, however Expects to launch its service within a year.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies still have a long way to go to get the green light from regulators. Janet Yellen, the new US Treasury Secretary, recently estimated that cryptocurrencies are “primarily” used to finance illegal activities, and that the government must ensure that they do not become a vehicle for money laundering.