Mathematical Writing, June 22 (EFE). Colombian Rigoberto Uran (Urao, 34), who was recently ranked second at the Tour of Switzerland, will be the Nybo general education man for the Tour de France Tour which begins next Saturday in Brest.

The time-tested winner in Switzerland and only surpassed in the general classification by Ecuadorean Richard Carapaz, the Colombian is looking forward to his eighth Tour appearance, whose best memory was a second place finish in 2017.

The American squad, which will have another Colombian in its ranks, Sergio Higuita, will be complemented by Nelson Bowles, Robin Guerrero, Stefan Bisiger, Magnus Kurt Nielsen, Michael Valgren and Jonas Roach.

This is my eighth Tour de France appearance. I am very excited and like every year I want to do my best, we have a very good team and we will do our best. “I was much better than expected,” Rigo Oran said in Switzerland.

The Tour of Switzerland was a good morale blow for the Urao cyclist.

When you win you have extra motivation, it means the work you do is good, which is why I feel good before the Tour de France. I’ll take the race day by day. The Tour is a very long race and anything can happen. Hope everything is fine.’ EFE