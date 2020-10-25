MLB Playoffs: What does the World Championship title mean in 2020?

The fourth game of 2020 World Championship It was one of the best qualifiers so far. A back and forth relationship from the fourth half onwards, then rays And the The Dodgers He put on a show and by the end of the night, The Rays had hit the series after one of the strangest plays I’ve ever seen.

But what does all this mean? What is that? Well that depends on your point of view.

If you are a fan of the Rockies, for example, then a win for Rays means a lot of things. You will leave the rays Rocky Its the very exclusive Never Won a World Series club, but it could also mean proof of how a team like the Rockies could leave the club by themselves in the near future. It will strengthen the post-season legacy of men like Randy Arosarina And the Brett Phillips (!). It also meant that the Dodgers’ team didn’t win.

Now, if the Dodgers team wins, then it gets complicated. Does the tournament count in a 60-match season as the 162-match season? Is the cup just a piece of metal? Or have we been forced to abandon any semblance of double standards and acknowledge that the drought of the Dodgers title will end and hopefully mark the beginning of the end of the reign of terror in the Dodgers?

Here’s what the double standards look like for those who want Team Rays to win or want Team Dodgers to lose. If Rays wins, the double-standard story will be about how they endured a crazy season, set the best MLS record, skipped the most playoffs we’ve been through, and beat the best team in the National League. To take the franchise’s first ever title. If the Dodgers team wins, it will be the opposite. They played during an exceptionally short regular season, played through extraneous postseason and won a title that would forever wear the superstar.

Part of this double standard problem is that any distortion or distortion of the winning team turns into a distortion of everything that the losing team has legitimately achieved. Whether we like it or not, the standard by which you are judged can very well be the same as the standard by which you are judged. Or in other words, if you are ready to go, don’t get angry if someone else goes there at your expense!

F Scott Fitzgerald once said, “A first-class IQ test is the ability to simultaneously take two opposing ideas into account while retaining the ability to act.” Psychologists call this phenomenon cognitive dissonance.

Whatever the case, he’s been eating me since the season was announced. How will history deal with the 2020 world champion winner? It’s hard to say. Personally, I just hope the Rays can bring their first title home and the Dodgers won’t win that coin. Hope that makes me a “top notch intelligence” and not an outrageous hypocrite.

