Official: Schalke Christian Fuchs has a new club

Even at the age of thirty-five, Christian Fox did not have enough. Austrian signs a contract with Charlotte Club in the United States of America.

Professional Bundesliga for a long time Christian Fox He continues his career in the USA. As it was officially announced on Sunday afternoon, the 35-year-old Austrian player closed down Charlotte at. His contract with Leicester City has expired.

The club from North Carolina in the eastern US will start with a new MLS professional league team from the 2022 season. According to the club, Fuchs will join the team in January. Footer Left’s contract is tentatively valid for one season, but also includes an option for another season.

“I am impressed by the vision of the Charlotte Club in building a successful team,” said Fox, who sees an “exceptional opportunity” to be able to accompany the new team from the start.

Christian Fox won the English Championship with Leicester City

It is no surprise that the 35-year-old is drawn to the United States at the end of his active career. Since the Fox family has lived in the US for a long time, he has already announced several times that he wants to go to the US after his time in Leicester.





Most recently, Fox played six years with the Foxes in the English Premier League. Since then, he has made 152 appearances for Leicester (three goals, 13 assists) and in 2016 he was part of the team that thrillingly won the title. Last season, Fox made only 16 competitive appearances for the England national team, but was allowed to celebrate with the team winning the FA Cup.

Prior to his time in England, the Austrian played 78 times in Germany for seven years. First at VfL Bochum, then at FSV Mainz 05 and Schalke 04. He played the most matches for the Royal Blues (136), where he was allowed to play 16 times in the Champions League – including a 4:3 win over Real Madrid in March 2015. ( FS)

