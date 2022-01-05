Novak Djokovic: Border guards refuse entry to Australia – Tennis

January 5, 2022 – 6:48 pm



The story of tennis star Novak Djokovic (34) entering Australia turns into an exciting story!

After the uproar over his exemption from the Australian Open, problems arose with the entry of the world number one. And they must be more violent than expected.

According to various media reports, the border guards are currently preventing entry to the Serbs, who are potentially vulnerable.

Accordingly, he must currently be in a room where he is asked about the exemption. Other people can’t reach the best tennis player in the world. He is separate from his team he traveled with. It is said that two policemen were standing in front of the door. This is what Djokovic’s father is supposed to do with the Serbian gate.”b92.net’ confirmed.

Allegedly, the documents Djokovic provided when trying to enter did not provide for medical exemptions for unvaccinated people. Therefore, the authorities of the Australian state of Victoria refused to support Djokovic, who was later stuck at the airport.

If his papers still fail to impress the authorities, the mega star’s return trip will be the end result.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (53) had already demanded clear evidence of the exception treatment after the special regulations allowed by tournament directors: “For Novak Djokovic there should be no special rules, absolutely none,” Morrison said. If he doesn’t bring them, the Serb will be “on the first plane back home”.

my knowledgeIn fact, only people who have received a dual vaccination are allowed to enter Australia, and a negative PCR test must be submitted upon entry. At the Australian Open, only tennis players who have been vaccinated twice are allowed to start.

Let’s see if Djokovic will actually participate as planned…