Zelensky said the importance of Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO

Zelensky spoke about the importance of Ukraine’s immediate accession to NATO

Zelensky said the importance of Ukraine’s immediate accession to NATO

The Ukrainian leader said that the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO must be resolved immediately, because the country is in danger, and its independence is at stake … RIA Novosti, 06/07/2021

2021-06-07

2021-06-07T02:42

2021-06-07 T04: 57

Washington, June 7 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Axios that the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO must be addressed immediately, because the country is in danger and its independence is at stake, and the NATO leaders’ summit will be held in Brussels next week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba previously expressed his disappointment that the alliance was unable to find a formula for Kiev’s participation in this meeting. According to the head of state, Ukraine will eventually join NATO, but the citizens of the country, as he indicated, are less likely. “I think this is a big problem,” Zelensky added, and the Verkhovna Rada in December 2014 amended two laws, abandoning the state of non-alignment of the state. In June 2016, additional amendments were adopted defining NATO membership as an objective of the country’s foreign policy. In February 2019, the Verkhovna Rada passed constitutional amendments, boosting the country’s path towards the European Union and NATO, making Ukraine the sixth country to obtain the status of NATO’s Enhanced Partner. NATO, Ukraine will need to achieve a number of parameters, the implementation of which will take a lot of time. Experts believe that Kiev will not be able to apply for NATO membership in the next 20 years.

