O Muslim countries, there is a message from the Taliban, please pay attention!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Taliban Prime Minister Muhammad Hassan Akhund called on Islamic countries to officially recognize the movement’s government. The Taliban had previously taken over the Afghan government in August 2021.

“I call on Islamic countries to take the initiative and officially recognize us,” he was quoted as saying. France Press agencyWednesday (19/1/2022). “Then I hope we can develop quickly.”

He stressed that this recognition is important. Not for the officials, but for the Afghans.

He said the Taliban met all the necessary conditions. He claims that the group has restored peace and security.

Afghanistan itself is now on the edge of the abyss. The country is threatened by a humanitarian catastrophe.

Moreover, the West froze the aid. This also includes access to assets held abroad.

Many people have lost their jobs. Government employees haven’t even been paid for months in a country that relied almost entirely on foreign aid under the previous US-backed government.

Countries around the world are taking these measures out of mistrust of regimes that are feared to support terrorism. Moreover, some, including Akhund, were included in the list of personalities under international sanctions.

Meanwhile, in December 2021, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) refused to officially recognize the Taliban government. Even Angora, which includes 57 countries, removed the new Taliban foreign minister from official photos taken during the event.

However, the Organization of the Islamic Conference pledged to work with the United Nations to test hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets. But the Organization of the Islamic Conference is urging the new Afghan ruler to comply with international obligations, especially with regard to women’s rights.

