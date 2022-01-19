Australian Open: Zverev effortless in third round | NDR.de – Sports

Status: 01/19/2022 12:42 PM Alexander Zverev reached the third round at the Australian Open. The Hamburg pro tennis player beat Australian John Millman in Melbourne and will now face qualifier Radu Albot (Moldova) on Friday.

Unlike his first-round duel with Daniel Altmaier (Kimpen), in which he had to go to the tiebreak twice, Zverev had few problems against Millman. At number three in the world rankings playing outperform, Melman only had to oppose commitment and fighting spirit. After his smooth run of 6:4, 6:4, 6:0, Zverev continued in Melbourne without dropping a set.

“I was prepared for the fact that everyone would hate me after the match,” Hamburger said with a smile in the winner’s interview at the Rod Laver Arena, expressing his happiness to allow spectators to be allowed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Zverev said he felt people in Australia had been in lockdown for a long time: “The atmosphere was great and I hope he’s louder in the next matches.”

Zverev patient, focus and confidence

Zverev got a break in the first game, conceding the second game immediately, but took Millman’s serve again in the third. The top seed then acted patiently and focused and won the first round after nearly three quarters of an hour.

In the middle of the second set, the 24-year-old made a small stage of weakness with several double-faults, which Millman was unable to use decisively. The early break from the third game was enough to also win the second round 6:4.

Match point after 1:50 hours

In the third set, Zverev found his dominant game again and made short work of his opponent. The fourth match, which lasted just under a minute because Zverev fired three aces, was a symptom of the German’s superiority. After 1:50 hours of play, the third place in the world rankings turned his first match point into a victory.

If you win the championship, you get second place

After Novak Djokovic was banned from participating in the tournament due to a case of vaccination In Melbourne, Zverev was the favorite to win the tournament alongside US Open champion Daniil Medvedev (Russia). If he had already celebrated his first Grand Slam title of his career, he would have achieved his first goal of the season. In addition, the hamburger will improve to second place in the world rankings.