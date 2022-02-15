The Finns and the Swiss take control of the European Xacobeo 6mR

theThe general classification of the European Xacobeo 6mR got tighter and tighter and this Wednesday, with the third and fourth races in dispute and after constant position changes, the two classes into which the fleet was split are led The Finnish team “Astre III” by Osei Baeja in the classics and the Swiss team “Thisbe” by Michele Tewels at the Open.

Eolo made it difficult again in the estuary of Pontevedra. As planned, after a delay of an hour on the ground, the fleet left the pontoons after 1:00 PM with some Northeast wind conditions of between six and eight knots of intensity.

The winds, from a very unstable direction at first, prompted the Regatta Commission to wait for the tests to begin, and it was about 2:45 p.m. to Lanzada Beach.

The Fleet Classics started the second day of the Xacobeo 6mR Europeans with a great performance by Caprice Lauriano Wiesner. The Martimo de Canido representative team added their first partial win while being the leader of the first day “Aida” by Javier de la Gendara And (Real Club Natico de Acuroa) scored the fourth place.

Second and third place went to “Astre III” from Ossi Paija (Nylndska JK) and “Alibaba II” from Monte Real Club de Yates with. Michael Lake for Caa

Infanta doa Elena on board an RCNS boat, today during the second day of the Regatta in Sanxenxo.Mara Moya

Infanta doa Elena, in Xacobeo 6mR Europeans Projection The Royal Yacht Club of Sanxenxo on Wednesday received a visit from Infanta doa Elena. On her arrival at the club, accompanied by President Pedro Campos and before embarking on one of the club’s inflatables to watch the second day of competition in the Pontevedra Estuary, Ms. Elena headed towards the pontoon area to say hello and good luck. For crews vying for the continental title.

In the second round the tables turned and it was “Ali Baba 2” who scored an indisputable victory against two representatives of Real Club Natico de Sansenso (RCNS): Prepon 500 Pedro CamposWho added his best part of the tournament to second place, and “Titia” by Mauricio Sanchez Bella In the third staircase.

With these results, “Astre III” now tops the ratings, beating “Aida” by Javier de la Gndara, who Today he signed some part 4-8 to be in second place for the general. “Ali Baba 2”, for its part, closes the temporary podium in third place.

Swiss ‘Thisbe’ led by Michel Tewels, new Open champion

In the open division, the first group knockout of one of the biggest contenders to fight for the title, “Junior” as Philip, winner of four World Cups between 2011 and 2019.

The Swiss side of Nautique de Versoix secured a comfortable partial victory after debuting on Tuesday with eighth and tenth places. He was followed by the Swiss in second and third places as well “Thisbe” by Michael Teuels and “Selgem” by Patrick Monteiro (Cascais Naval Club).

In the second round, he did not forgive “Salgam”, who began to test the fight between the first places and ended up crossing the finish line in first place, ahead of Sophie Racing by Hugo Steinbeckwhich was the second, and “Thisby” which added the third on this occasion.

Thus, this Wednesday’s test results cause a shift in the temporary podium of the Open Championship and become led by “Thisbe” with a point advantage over second and third seeded: “Infamous” by Claes Henningson – which drops to second after adding seventh and fifth – and “Selgem” by Patrick Montero.

temporary classification. day 2

(Position / Boat / Style / Country / Scores / Points)

classics

1. “Astre III”, Ossi Paija (FIN), 2 + 2 + 2 + 4 = 10

2. “Aida”, Javier de la Gandara (Spain), 1 + 1 + 4 + 8 = 14

3. “Alibaba II”, Miguel Lago (ESP), 4 + 6 + 3 + 1 = 14

… up to 15 classified ads.

to open

1. “Thisbe”, Michel Teweles (SUI), 3 + 5 + 2 + 3 = 13

2. “Notorious,” Claes Henningsson (Sweden), 1 + 1 + 7 + 5 = 14

3. “Silge” Patrick Monteiro (BY) 7 + 3 + 3 + 2 = 14

… up to 16 qualifiers.