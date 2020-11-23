Chiefs vs. Live Scores. Raiders, Updates, Highlights from Sunday Night Football Game

The Chiefs will get a chance to take revenge on the only team that has beaten them this season, The Raiders, at “Sunday Night Football” in Week 11.

Las Vegas overtook Kansas City 40-32 in Week 5, thanks to a sharp performance from Derek Carr. Carr completed 22 of 31 passes (71 percent) for 347 yards, three touchdowns and interceptions, overtaking the Patrix Mahoms’ 22 of 43 lanes, 340 yards, two TDs and one intercept.

That loss ended a 13-game winning streak for the Super Bowl champions defending the team dating back to Week 10 of 2019. Since then, the Presidents (8-1) have developed a four-match winning streak. Meanwhile, the Raiders lost (6-3) to Tom Brady and The Buccaneers in Week 7 but have won three in a row since then. With Sunday night’s victory, the Raiders will be just one game behind KC at AFC West and hold the tiebreaker if they can settle the Chiefs’ record by the end of the season.

Sporting News tracks updates and top scores live from Chiefs vs. Raiders on “Sunday Night Football”. Follow below for the full results from NFL Week 11.

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Q 1 Q 2 Q3 Q 4 sum Heads 7 7 7 14 35 Raiders 14 3 14 31

Chiefs vs. Raiders, Excerpt from “Sunday Night Football”

(All times are oriental)

Final: Chiefs 35, Raiders 31

11:26 pm – Objection. Carr throws it to catch it and then Daniel Sorenson chooses it with 19 seconds remaining.

11:23 PM – TOUCHDOWN, bosses. Mahomes buys times with his legs and finds Travis Kelce wide open 22 yards TD above middle. Kansas City led 35-31 28 seconds left. Raiders need to get it in the End Zone now.

11:16 PM – TOUCHDOWN, RAIDERS. Carr sneaks into the ball for a one-yard pass to Jason Witten out of all of them. Raiders progressed 31-28 with a 1:43 left to play. Presidents have one deadline remaining.

11:11 PM – 2 minute warning. The forwards possess the ball, second and goal at an 8-yard line.

10:56 PM – TOUCHDOWN, heads. Leveon Bell takes the toll for TD 6 yards and leads Kansas City 28-24 with 5:54 remaining. Another long ride for the Chiefs, that’s 12 plays, 91 yards.

10:41 PM – Punt Raiders. Aguilor couldn’t hold onto Carr’s pass down the right sideline in third. The Chiefs will get the ball back to their 9-yard line after pausing on the return throw, 11:33 left to play.

10:36 p.m. – Pont heads. Nicholas Morrow gives a great play to break Mahomes’ pass in third and long place. The attackers recover the ball in the 32-yard line, and 13:14 remains in regulation.

10:29 PM – TOUCHDOWN, RAIDERS. Carr sprints to find Darren Waller wide open across the middle to score 3 yards in first game in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas advanced 24-21 with 14:54 remaining in this period.

10:25 PM – End of 3Q: 21 Chiefs, 17 Raiders. Las Vegas has the second goal and goal on the 3-yard KC streak to start the fourth quarter.

10:16 PM – TOUCHDOWN, bosses. The long opening campaign ends with a 14-yard drop managed by Clyde Edwards Hillier and leads Kansas City 21-17 with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter. 16 plays, 93 yards on the drive.

9:46 pm – Objection. Mahomes is caught by Trivon Mullen near the goal line. It appears that there was a misunderstanding between Mahomes and Demarcus Robinson. A missed opportunity for Kansas City. Half: Raiders 17, Chiefs 14.

9:33 PM – Punt Raiders. A drop of Agholor is in second and Carr has to throw it away in third. Chiefs retake the ball at the 13-yard line with 1:24 remaining, and they still have all three timeouts.

9:25 pm – Chief’s Pont. KC is backed up after a second-place face mask penalty and cannot make up the yards. The attackers recover the ball at the 32-yard line, 2:07 left to play the half.

9:15 pm – Field goal, Raiders. Carr couldn’t complete it to Brian Edwards in third place and goal 1. Bench Raiders wanted a pass on the play, and instead took a penalty for unsportsmanlike behavior. Daniel Carlson scored the field goal at 35 yards to give Las Vegas a 17-14 lead with 4:36 remaining in the first half.

9:03 pm – TouchDown, Presidents. Clyde Edwards Hellyer beat her from 3 yards to equalize the match at 14-14, leaving 11:16 in the second quarter.

8:52 PM – TOUCHDOWN, RAIDERS. Derek Carr does a great job luring the defense for a free play and throws it at Nelson Agholor for 17 yards TD as time runs out in the first quarter. End of 1 Q: Raiders 14, Chiefs 7.

8:43 pm – TOUCHDOWN, heads. Patrick Mahomes uses the wrong steering and hits Tyreek Hill on the tow road for an easy 3-yard TD. Hill had five catches for 37 yards in the KC Opening Campaign.

8:28 PM – TOUCHDOWN, RAIDERS. Josh Jacobs punched her from two yards outside, and the Raiders led 7-0 in the opening round, leaving 11:25 in the first quarter.

8:20 pm – Leaders win the lottery. They choose to adjourn and the strikers will get the opening match kicked off.

All “Sunday Night Football” matches for 2020 have the same start time at 8:20 PM ET. There are Sunday night matches scheduled for every week of the season except for Week 17, although the NFL has the ability to bend the game into the Week 17 “SNF” window.

Sunday Night Football 2020 schedule