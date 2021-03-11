Now it’s the turn of Acrobat Skateboarding – Freestyle

Participates in her fourth World Championship: Silvia Bertagna © Italian Freeski Team

The world championships in the Alps have already ended, as have the athletes’ championships. The Free Players will be the last winter athletes to hold their World Championships in Aspen, USA.

It’s been over two months since Silvia Bertania and Ralph Wilboner last competed in the World Cup. The two characters from Val Gardena used race-free time to prepare in Livigno as best as possible for the title battles in the United States. Whether this works will be shown on Thursday, when the World Cup begins for them to qualify on Slopestyle.

In addition to two freestyle players from Ortisei, the Italian Winter Sports Association FISI has nominated a young Leonardo Donaggio. The trio aren’t the closest favorites to Downhill, but they sure want to survive the qualifiers. This won’t be easy, as there were 50 men and 24 women at the start. What’s more, all of the stars have scored in the World Cup, which is unusual in the freestyle scene. However, the announced minimum goal is the final, which will take place on Saturday.

Bertagna and Welponer think the chances are slightly better in Big Air. Above all, the 34-year-old feels completely at home in this discipline, which she demonstrated with fourth place in the World Cup race at Kreischberg. Qualifiers take place at Big Air on Monday, the day after the Finals are held at the luxury ski resort.

Freestyle-WM at Aspen: Das Programm

The slope



Thursday, March 11th

Eligible Women (5.45 PM) and Men (8.45 PM)

Saturday, March 13th

Women and Men Finals (9 PM)

Great flight



Monday, March 15th

Rehabilitation of women and men

Tuesday 16 March

Women and Men Finals (5 PM)

Author: Liu