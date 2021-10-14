Tennis: Rafael Nadal does not know when he will play again

1/7 Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (from left to right) are currently doomed to continue.

He’s getting quiet about ‘Big 3’.

While Zverev and Tsitsipas hit the balls at Indian Wells, actual tennis gods Federer (40), Nadal (35) and Djokovic (34) tackle the pop.

And they are not that small at all! Now Rafael Nadal is sounding the alarm. “I don’t know when I will play again,” the Spaniard said on Tuesday. Spanish portal “EFE”. Nadal has foot problems and hasn’t played a match since August.

The 35-year-old continues: “I work every day and follow a certain plan. But there are things that I will not disclose because I cannot control everything one hundred percent.” Nadal did not say when he will return. The season has been cancelled, and the Australian Open will begin on January 17.

Federer on crutches

And Roger Federer, who will be out of the top 10 next Monday, is also far from returning to the tennis court. The Swiss recently showed himself with crutches at the Laver Cup he started in Boston. An unusual picture. The 40-year-old confirmed he wanted to attack again, but had to learn to walk again after knee surgery.

One doesn’t know when he can play tennis again, the other can’t go – and third in the league?

Djokovic and the vaccination issue

Novak Djokovic (34) is also missing from Indian Wells. So far, he has left the door open on whether he will compete in the ATP Finals in Turin. The Australian Open should not let the nine-time Melbourne champion get away with it. Because if he makes “Stängeli” full, he’ll be the only winner of the Grand Slam numbers.

However, there is a catch. Because it is now clear: those who have not been vaccinated are not allowed to enter Australia and miss the tournament. Djokovic pretended to be a radical opponent of vaccinations at the beginning of the pandemic, and later declared the issue of vaccination a private matter.