Novak Djokovic reveals why he was not vaccinated and feels insulted

The consequences of everything he lived Novak Djokovic In the medium and long term, they are yet to be seen, but what is clear is that the Balkans have been badly damaged by many of the things they have suffered and want to change the perception that many people have of him, something he claims to be for honesty and sincerity in words and deeds. In an interesting interview with Sport Clubwho was ranked number one in the world for 361 weeks, has thought about some very specific aspects of the vaccine and its deportation from Australia and how his public image might be affected after this episode, and he also wants to distance himself from political issues.

Have you already morally overcome what happened in Australia?

“I can’t erase everything that happened from my mind, there were many things that had a huge impact on me that I am unable to forget, I have never experienced anything like this before. The only thing I can do is accept what happened and move on. You never leave me to see I am running away from my responsibilities or hiding. I am open to answering any question that is put to me, as evidenced by the fact that I called the BBC to explain everything. It is a means that they have not been particularly well behaved with me and that is why I wanted to do so they interviewed me. We talked For an hour and a half and they only published half an hour, but I showed that I had nothing to hide because I wanted to argue the Balkans that those who criticized me are the ones who ask me the most questions.”

Victim of public humiliation

“Some people think that I tried to politicize the issue and enter the country to get attention and for political reasons. Nothing could be further from the truth. For me, sport has always been above politics. I traveled to Australia because I am an athlete and I wanted to compete; if I had only spoken after the passage of time For a while, it was out of respect for my teammates. A very ugly picture of me was created and they insulted me all over the world. For this reason, I consider it necessary to have a chance to explain myself and answer anything you ask. I echoed the BBC’s parrots That there were other people who had the same exemption as me, and were able to take part in the tournament and play it. Why did they only go for them after I got here?”, the Serbian drops.

Criticism was received for not receiving the vaccination

“I know that a lot of people will continue to criticize me because I have situations that are incomprehensible to them, but the only thing I ask is that they, even if they do not understand me, respect me, as I do with everyone. Not receiving the vaccination is my decision, I am aware of the consequences and I know that It’s not my business to go to Indian Wells or Wimbledon, but I don’t think I’m putting anyone in danger, all I want is the ability for them to decide to respect you,” reveals tennis player Novak Djokovic who continues to enjoy tennis. “I am grateful and proud for all that I have achieved, this sport has given me so much and I try not to be affected by the fact that people love me or not. I know there are so many very exciting media out there.”