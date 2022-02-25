The long-awaited reunion after the epic in Australia

undefeated status of Rafael Nadal In his best start to the season (13-0), he puts himself on the line against his victim in a second victory. Australian Open, the historic 21 Grand Slam. In their first tournament since the epic final in Melbourne, the reunion between the 35-year-old Spaniard, the 5th seed and the Russian Daniel Medvedevwho will reach first place in the world next Monday, February 28, and is guaranteed to reach the age of 26.

On Friday, Saturday’s Spanish dawn (5 am), they battled for a place in the ATP 500 final on a tough court. Acapulco, in Mexico. Medvedev is making his debut in a Nadal-dominated event in 2005 and 2013, on clay, and in 2020 strong.

Their duels usually carry surprises in the form of continuous substitutions on the scoreboard or a comeback like the one Nadal wrapped up a few weeks ago, when he put two sets ahead of him and a negative mark in the third set that seemed to lead him to defeat. The Spaniard outdone himself and claimed one of the most special titles of his career after five hours and the quarter-finals. One of the most important games in this sport.

face to face

Rafael Nadal dominates Daniil Medvedev 4-1

5- Australia 2022 final: Nadal 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

4. London 2020 ATP Finals Semi-Finals: Medvedev 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3

3. The group stage of the 2019 ATP London Finals: Nadal 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4)

2. US Open Final 2019: Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4

1. Final Masters 1000 Canada 2019: Nadal 6-3, 6-0

“Sort of a chance for revenge,” Medvedev said after beating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2 6-3. “You have to learn from the best, and they are Roger (Federer), Novak, Andy (Murray). After a loss, they tried to take revenge on it. Sometimes they succeeded, sometimes they didn’t, but they tried. That’s what I want to do against Rafa.”





And so he talked about a duel that turned hours later into a reality Rafael Nadal defeated the Americans Tommy Paul 6-0, 7-6 (5). The Spaniard, a three-time champion, is looking for a fifth final. Medvedev appears for the first time in this edition.

At the bottom of the Greek painting Stefanos Tsitsipas He’s still in place as the title contender he eluded in the 2021 final by this time. Alexander Zverev.