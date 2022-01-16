Novak Djokovic has left Australia – here’s all the info! – Tennis

1:35 pm

Kikmanovic, a close rival to Djokovic: “Will he take revenge for Djokovic?”



Djokovic’s fast opponent in Round 1 of the Australian Open, Miomir Kekmanovic (22), talks on Instagram.

“I will avenge Djokovic,” he writes of a joint photo of him and Djokovic.

In addition, the world number 78 wrote: “The bitter pill swallowed without even starting the tournament! I can’t even imagine how Novak feels and what he’s been through in the past 10 days. I was really looking forward to having the honor of opening this year’s tournament with the world number one in The main court is at Rod Laver Arena. Unfortunately, what I’ve been thinking about since the draw makes no sense now.”

He continued, “Our little Serbian team here in Melbourne is bitter and disappointed and I think we need to put in an extra effort now and in some ways to avenge our game for our best representative. He cannot be here. I think you will win more major tournaments and that won’t stop you from achieving Historic success. We are all standing by your side!”