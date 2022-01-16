Ukraine under attack hacking destructive software observed in the systems of state agencies, here who is suspected

Photo: shutterstock

Microsoft announced that malicious software was detected in the computer systems of Ukrainian state agencies that cooperate closely with the government.

The announcement stated that among the victims of the hacking attack were government agencies that provide support to the executive authorities in the field of emergency interventions.

An IT company that maintains websites for individuals and business users, including government agencies, was also affected.

Microsoft has not revealed the identity of the affected company.

The American software giant, which detected malware on Thursday, January 13, announced that it did not exploit vulnerabilities in Microsoft products and services in the attacks.

A major cyber attack on Ukrainian government websites left a message warning Ukrainians to “be afraid and expect the worst”.

Some of the sites were not available until Friday morning, and Ukrainian authorities launched an investigation.

Reuters previously reported that Ukraine suspected that a hacker group linked to the Belarusian intelligence service was behind the attack, and that software linked to the group linked to the Russian intelligence service was used.

The source of the information is a high-ranking Ukrainian security official.