Murray Walker’s death: a shock to motorsport fans! The Formula 1 legend is dead

Shock for fans Formula 1. One of the most famous voices in the racing circus, Murray Walker, and Formula 1 commentator died at the age of 97. The British newspaper “Daily Star” is currently reporting this matter. The exact cause of his death is not known yet. British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC) had Murray Walkers Todd Advertise.

Matt Murray Walker – Formula 1 commentator has passed away at the age of 97

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of BRDC Affiliate Member Murray Walker OBE,” a club statement said. “A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favorite commentator, and a contagious smile. We missed Murray, and his mark and voice will forever remain in motorsport and in our hearts.”

Mourning the late Formula 1 legend Murray Walker

The exclamation mark “go, go, go” at the start of racing became a trademark of Murray Walker while working for BBC, ITV and Channel 4. After the 2001 United States Grand Prix, Walker retired as a full-time commentator but finally returned to broadcasting part-time in 2005 year.

Murray Walker has been in his F1 home since the 1970s

Walker has worked as a sports commentator since 1948. In the 1970s he finally moved to Formula 1. The legendary commentator was also honored again on the Formula 1 Twitter account. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Murray Walker. His passion and love for the sport have impressed millions of fans around the world. He will forever remain a part of our history and will be missed so much,” she wrote.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Murray Walker His passion and love for the sport have inspired millions of fans around the world It will forever remain a part of our history, and it will be sorely missed pic.twitter.com/cMwLjjqxAj Formula 1 (@ F1) March 13, 2021

Twitter video: Murray Walker comments on Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari title

Formula 1 also shared other memorable moments in Formula 1 that Murray Walker commented on during his career. Among other things: Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari title in 2000 in Japan.

Japan 2000, and Schumacher’s first title with Ferrari. “He completely delights himself with joy – his ultimate dream has succeeded!” pic.twitter.com/AFA0ef0Y5A Formula 1 (@ F1) March 13, 2021

Fans bid farewell to Formula 1 legend Murray Walker

Participate in the death of a giant Formula 1 legend. Many fans have expressed their displeasure on social media by saying goodbye to Murray Walker. This fan wrote: “The voice of Formula 1 par excellence, a living legend and one of the best and most sympathetic sports commentators ever, Rest in Peace, Murray Walker! # F1 #MurrayWalker”.

To GB, Murray Walker was what Heinz Broller represented to Austria. A man with a distinctive voice and unmistakable style of commenting on Formula One races. This is unimaginable today, but it is part of his time at that time. May he rest in peace, He reads this emotional tweet.

“I associate Formula 1 with Murray Walker, Heinz Browler and Roger Benoit … I listened so much to his comments just for …. yeah, to learn! His energy and passion but also his faults” on the air “made Murray unique! RIP legend,” he wrote This upset fan.

Formula 1 has been voted par excellence, a living legend and one of the most sympathetic sports commentators ???? Rest in peace, Murray Walker!# F1 #Murray_Walker https://t.co/tIDcyCHzEe Raphael Weiss (@ RaWy_1648) March 13, 2021

GB Murray Walker was what Heinz Brucker was to Austria. A man with a distinctive voice and unmistakable style of commenting on Formula One racing forms generations. That day was unimaginable, but it was part of his time at that time. Rest in peace. https://t.co/A2KCFhJZXy Philip Etzinger (PEitzinger) March 14, 2021

I associate Formula 1 with Murray Walker, Heinz Prowler, Roger Benoit … I’ve listened to his comments many times just because … yeah, you know! His energy, passion, as well as his faults “on air” made Murray unique!

RIP Legendhttps://t.co/5Z7o87518M – Thomas Mock (@ tom_1203) March 13, 2021

Follow News.de Already in The social networking site Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, latest videos, great competitions and a hotline for editors.

Pictures: sad farewell These celebrities passed away in 2021 READ Broncos vs. Jets Picks: The best bets for a football match in Week 4 Thursday

fka / news.de