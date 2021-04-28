Not sure what to see on Netflix? There is a key that knows everything about you

From today comes invaluable help to our users NetflixEspecially for lazy people, who get lost in the blockbuster shows of movies and TV series, and have a hard time choosing what to watch. The well-known digital platform is launching a new feature worldwide: “Play Something”. This is a service that suggests software in the schedule for free. But how does it work? To illustrate this is Cameron Johnson, Head of Product Innovation at Netflix on the official blog. Using the “play something” button – he explains – You will instantly find yourself in a specific series or movie based on the content you have already watched and your taste. . So it only takes one click to get what you want Personal guide.

The service suggests content based on Netflix’s meticulous data collection process constantly to understand your tastes and preferences. Based on what I already looked at, the platform flow Ensures that he can suggest an alternative to your interest. It does not only do this once. Clicking again selects the other “Run something else” function for another option. The “Play Something” button is located directly below your profile name or in the navigation menu on the left of the screen. It can still be accessed by scrolling the main page, up to the 10th line. For now only on the Smart TV app, it will also arrive on smartphones in the future.

Netflix’s goal, as I mentioned Corriere della SeraIn addition to ensuring additional user service, dead moments are eliminated. Specifically those related to doubt about what to see. Maybe they take us to intrude on another one a program From the broadcast that we subscribed to. Hence, the goal is to win stiff competition, despite its 200 million subscribers. Netflix is ​​an American company that distributes movies, TV series and other paid entertainment content on the Internet. It was founded by Reed Hastings and Mark Randolph on August 29, 1997 in Scotts Valley, California.

In 2013, Netflix expanded its film and television production and distribution Online. It is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. More offices were later established in the Netherlands, Brazil, India, Japan, South Korea, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy. It is among the largest broadcasters of movies and TV series, along with Apple TV +, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Disney + and Starz Play.