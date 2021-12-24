Not Manuel Neuer! Buffon’s prediction: He will be the best goalkeeper in the world in 2022 – International Football

Clear text from the goalkeeper’s grandfather!

Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon (43) didn’t break for words in an interview with TUDN regarding his longtime club Juventus Turin. His special focus was on superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (36).

Serie B goalkeeper Parma: “Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League in the first year of their arrival when I was in Paris. I can’t tell you what happened. When I came back, I worked with Cristiano for two years and we worked well together, but I think that Juventus has lost its DNA as a team.”

Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Turin in 2018. This summer, the Portuguese returned to his former club Manchester United from there.

Buffon: When we got to the Champions League final in 2017, it was because we were an experienced team and worked as one. Within the group there was this competition for places in eleven. We lost that with Ronaldo.”

Also interesting: The former world goalkeeper’s view of the current best in their field. Buffon: “Oblak, Courtois, Neuer, Ter Stegen, Donnarumma, Navas – I have no one who is above the others.”

However, he expects his compatriot and successor Gianluigi Donnarumma (22) to have the best chances of winning prizes in the future. “Donnarumma is the one who can rise to this level,” said Buffon, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, who won the European Championship with Italy in the summer. “He has the potential to stand out from the crowd within a year.”

The goalkeeper’s grandfather does not seem to think about the end of his career for a long time. Buffon: “I would like to play in Mexico or in the United States. I would like to have this experience, but we will see what happens.”