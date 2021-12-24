So you can put your application logo in gold

If you want your Applications To celebrate the coming of the new year 2022, we will show you how you can put Logo From you The WhatsApp In golden colour. Remember that color Dorado In addition to being very representative of the Christmas season, it also brings abundance and a lot of luck.

How to activate New Year mode in WhatApp?

In order to change the color of your app’s logo, we’ll need help from Implementation Additional, but don’t worry, this person won’t ask you for any kind of personal information. Now if to put your The WhatsApp Dorado Follow these steps:

Download the Nova Launcher app on your cell phone.

Open the app and choose the style you want your cell phone to be.

Then find the golden WhatsApp icon image and download it.

Now press and hold your app logo for two seconds. A pencil will appear in the floating window.

Tap on it and go to “Applications”, then go to “PicturesAnd select the WhatsApp icon image you downloaded earlier.

It is important that the WhatsApp image you download is in PNG format, i.e. it has no background.

Select the ‘Ready’ option, you will have your app logo in golden color and ready to receive a file New Year 2022 with you.

What is Nova Launcher?

In addition to being an application, they are tools that are used to customize your mobile system, since when installed it is responsible for managing the application drawer, as well as various main panels that allow you to add different icons or custom widgets.

This is the saying of this Implementation, It will allow you to customize all those aspects that are visible on your home screen. To install it is very simple, because it is in a file google browser Play Store, just put the name and start the installation.

It is important to note that this application is only available for phones running the operating system Android.