Nokia Arena opens in Finland

The new Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland officially opened last weekend. With a capacity of 15,000, it will host sporting events and concerts, and the World Ice Hockey Championship will be held here in 2022.

The first major event will take place in the all-new arena on December 15, when Finnish rock band Eppu Normaali and Tampere Philharmonic will perform. Andrea Bocelli and Sting are on the start of 2022 programme, before the Nokia Arena hosts the Ice Hockey World Championships in May 2022.

Nokia is the name of the new arena in Tampere. BILD: Nokia / SRV / Credit Tomorrow AB / Studio Libeskind

Nokia and telecoms company Elisa will build a 5G network at the Nokia Arena. With screens up to 1.2 billion pixels, the Arena also offers the latest digital experiences. It will also include restaurants, shops and a hotel. Over a million visitors are planned each year.

Telecoms company Nokia has signed a five-year contract for the arena naming rights. A video from the company showing the installation of the brand on the facade of the square.

“The customer experience in both physical and virtual events is changing radically with the emergence of new digital platforms and technologies,” said Tommy Oetto, Head of Mobile Networks and Chief Officer for Finland at Nokia. “In addition to being a modern venue for sports, music and business events, the Nokia Arena is also a Finnish landmark. Nokia was founded 156 years ago in Tampere and Finland remains one of Nokia’s most important research and development centers in the field of 5G and beyond.” (Stadionwelt, 07.12.2021)