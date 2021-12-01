Nintendo Switch outdoes itself with its best sales week in the UK

The Nintendo Hybrid Console is Almost five years old It has already managed to sell an incredible amount of more than 92 million consoles around the world, making it an unstoppable phenomenon and reporting many benefits to the Japanese company, which benefits from the Switch’s attraction of investment $880 million employment Other forms of entertainment and the Concept for your next system. enable switch to drive October sales in the USWhile according to the following Nintendo Live The console managed to get it Best week in UK sales since its launch in 2017.

Last week was the biggest sales week ever for the Nintendo Switch in the UK. Absolute prevailing offer. The 8-month + 3-month Switch + Mario Kart bundle stole the show during Black Friday. Xbox Series S was second (very far) Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) November 29, 2021

Christopher Dring, a journalist at GamesIndustry, shared the data via his personal Twitter account. “Last week was a week Top selling Nintendo Switch in the UK with completely dominant characters. El pack de Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 + 3 months of Switch Online stole the show during the Black Friday sale. Xbox Series S was in second place (by far)Dring explained. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It was, with much difference from other titles, Black Friday best selling game in the UK. In addition, although it was not the best seller in the UK, many analysts have pointed out that the Xbox Series S. America’s best selling console.

Another Nintendo Switch title that hasn’t fallen behind in terms of sales in recent weeks has been Pokemon Shiny Diamond / Sparkling Pearl, The Remake Snoah who managed to position themselves as 2nd best UK debut this year. The Nintendo console continues non-stop and has been able to encounter some of the usually most popular releases of the year, as was the case with FIFA 22 And Call of Duty: Vanguard, Which They’ve also had very good numbers these weeks.