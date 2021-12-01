Report from the South: GDP, record recovery and increasing poverty

The GDP is increasing, and poverty is increasing, especially in the south. It is the double speed of “growth” that can be corrected by investments in the “Resilience and Recovery” (PNRR) plan that allocates 40% of resources to the South even if local authorities may not be able to manage it. This is supported by the Svimiz 2021 report. Thus, the picture emerges of the country in which there may not be a technical recovery of the economy (+6.2% according to statistics) after the collapse caused by the supply and demand freezing to contain the spread of Covid. Changing and, in fact, exacerbating the historical divide between Central, North and South…