Nicholas Masu will not travel to Australia

finally, Nicolas Maso Won’t travel to Australia. After testing positive for the Coronavirus, the Chilean decided he would not be there Melbourne accompanying Dominic Tim.

“Unfortunately, this year I will not be able to participate in the tournaments in Australia. All possible options have been searched for, but that was impossible,” the Chilean declared on social media. “I have the best memories of last year where we had great moments and I hope to be back next year. far away We will support Dominic and the entire team as always and wish them all the best of success. Thanks so much for all of your messages and we have already 100% recovered. “

Nicholas Maso tested positive for the Coronavirus In the test taken before traveling to Australia, where he was his student Dominic Tim The tennis season will begin.

Chilean Nicholas Maso. Environmental Protection Agency

Thus, the words of Dominic’s team cannot be confirmed: “Once the result is negative, Niko will follow. It is more likely that in the first two weeks in Australia we will be without Niko. During this time I will train with Denise (Novak) and Dominic.”

Tim will kick off the season with a show in Adelaide alongside Djokovic and Nadal, starting this week. Then he will play the ATP Cup (February 1-5); Starting on the eighth day, he will be at the Australian Open, reaching the final in 2020.