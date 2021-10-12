Nicaragua condemns US ambassador’s “interference”

Managua (AFP) – The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry accused the US ambassador in Managua, Kevin Sullivan, on Monday of maintaining “continuous interference” in the country’s internal affairs, after the diplomat publicly congratulated on the anniversary of the independent “Confidencial”, Critic of Daniel Ortega’s government.

In a press release, Nicaragua’s Ministry of Foreign Relations attacked the diplomat, who demanded that he stop “imposing his vulgar, creepy, perverted, impudent, hateful, hateful and decadent Yankee policy.”

The department noted that Sullivan “continually” expresses himself at the expense of “our institutional decisions and our independent national policies” and demanded an end to his “covert attacks and hypocritical greetings.”

Although the official text did not mention any incident or explicit statement by Sullivan, the press release came hours after the US ambassador congratulated the publication of “Confidencial” via Twitter, marking 25 years of “defending the democratic values ​​of press freedom and an independent press.” .

“Confidencial” is one of the three important media of the Ortega government led by influential journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, who is living in exile in Costa Rica for the second time since 2018. Two brothers, Christiana and Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, have been in communication since June with 35 other dissidents accused of committing Alleged crimes against the state.

The Chamorro brothers are the children of former President Violetta Barrios who defeated Ortega in the elections in 1990, and journalist Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardinal, director of the newspaper “La Prensa” and murdered by the assassins of dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1978. In August, on the same charges of money laundering, the Office of The Public Prosecutor inspected the “La Prensa” facilities that are still occupied by the police.

In the middle of last month, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested the “interference” of the Mexican ambassador in Managua, Gustavo Cabrera, who on the same day retweeted a video clip of writer Sergio Ramirez denouncing an arrest warrant against him.

The arrest warrant for the award-winning novelist and former Vice President of Nicaragua was accompanied by an indictment in the Public Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly “inciting hatred”. Ramirez, who is in Spain, has announced that he will seek asylum in Costa Rica, where seven former presidents have asked the Legislative Assembly to declare him an “honorary citizen” of the neighboring country.