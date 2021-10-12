North Korea’s head of state leads the country’s missile program.

(Photo: dpa)

Kim Jong-un

flood North Korean head of state Kim Jong Un is responsible for destabilizing the peninsula in the United States and South Korea. Speaking at the Defense Development Fair on Tuesday, Kim said that developing weapons is a matter of self-defense amid the hostile policies of the United States and South Korea’s military build-up, according to a report by the Korean Central News Agency.

In front of an array of weapons, including the largest Hwasong ICBM, Kim said South Korea’s “unconstrained and dangerous” efforts to strengthen the military “destroy the military balance on the Korean Peninsula and increase military instability and danger.” 16 kinds, as shown by pictures in the party newspaper Rodong Sinmun.