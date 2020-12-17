NHS chiefs say no areas from Level III to Level II should be dropped in today’s review

NHS chiefs urged the government not to drop any Tier 3 to 2 area – officials held crisis meetings late into the night to outline plans for the hardest hit areas.

Millions of Britons are preparing to tell them that they will be immersed in today’s most severe restrictions.

Health chiefs say a Level 3 area in Level 2 shouldn’t be dropped before Christmas

Tonight’s prime minister urged people at the highest levels not to travel to the regions with the lowest infection rates at Christmas

Whitehall insiders said they only expected the areas to be moved Level 3, And nobody sees the rules loosened and slid into Level 2.

And now health chiefs are putting pressure on the government not to relax laws in any of the Tier 3 areas – including those with the lowest cases.

Regions in OxfordshireEast and West Sussex, Brighton, Hove and Northamptonshire have all seen a spike in injuries in the past seven days, but Greater Manchester Rates decreased.

Despite this, a source told The Sun: “I would be amazed if any area receded.

“It would be very strange to relax restrictions when everyone is so worried that birthday Bases can feed higher rates. “

NHS providers, which represent the 216 NHS Acute Health Funds, Paramedic, Community and Mental Health in England, have written to Boris Johnson a third wave warning.

Officials from the organization urged “extreme caution” about moving areas to a lower level, and said: “Trust leaders are concerned that if infection rates remain high as they are now, easing restrictions will lead to a third wave.”

Review, headed Health Secretary Matt HancockIt started late last night and decisions will be reported to Parliament today.

Any changes take effect from Saturday.

It comes as Covid cases in the UK continue to rise. Yesterday, 25,161 people were diagnosed – The highest number since November 14, when England was in complete lockdown, jumped 51 per cent At this time last week.

Politicians ’decision on the class system comes just hours after London and much of the southeast have entered Level 3 amid a sharp rise in Covid rates.

All bars, restaurants and theaters across the capital and its vicinity have been closed.

There are now around 34 million people in England living under the harshest rules.

Downing Street is expected to take a very cautious approach as they fight to lower rates of COVID-19 infection before pardoning the lockdown over Christmas.

The prime minister announced yesterday A series of five strict rules Before the holiday season eased – incl People must quarantine for five days before seeing their loved ones.

People over the age of 70 were asked to skip meeting friends and family altogether.

But politicians in Manchester and Birmingham were pressuring Boris Johnson to move them from Level 3 to Level 2.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said there is a “clear case” for his district to see the rules relaxed as infection rates are now below the English average.

But he indicated he would be happy with the division of Greater Manchester, with the parts moved to level 2 while the hardest hit areas remain in the harshest lockdowns.

He said he would understand whether the government wanted to “err on the side of caution.”

Mr Burnham added: “We have seen a steady decline in pretty much all of our neighborhoods since the last graded decision, to the point where we are now essentially below England’s average across the 10 boroughs – we’re at an average of 150 cases per 100,000 people, The average population of England is 180.

We are below London And under Liverpool when they went to Tier 2 originally.

“I agree that the national mood has changed since those decisions were made and I can also understand if the government wants to take a cautious side.

“There is a clear case for Greater Manchester, or a large portion of Greater Manchester, to be placed at Level 2.”

Public Health England (PHE) data shows that more than two-thirds of regions across England are experiencing a high incidence of Covid-19.

According to data from the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app run by researchers at King’s College London, Oxfordshire, East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and Northamptonshire, they have all seen an increase in infections.

Oxfordshire is currently at Level 2 and data from the app shows that the region has 188 cases per 100,000 and 50 cases per 100,000 people in over 60 years.

The app also anticipates that East and West Sussex, Brighton & Hove It can be transferred to level 3.

Data indicates that the region has 232 cases per 100,000 people and 63 cases per 100,000 for those over 60 years of age.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that some schools in Brighton have been forced to close due to the virus outbreak.

Northamptonshire also saw a rise with 344 cases per 100,000 and 61 cases per 100,000 in the 1960s.

In a speech to the nation yesterday, the prime minister said Kent was still seeing a “worrying” rise in infections.

“I have to be frank with you – we are already seeing alarming rises in some parts of the country,” he said.

Kent continues to see a rise in infections and the number of cases in London – 270 per 100,000 people.

“This is why we acted quickly to move London to Level 3.”

The move to “very high preparedness” will shut down the hospitality sector, other than takeaway service.

It may also mean that people cannot meet friends and family indoors or outdoors, except in public places such as parks.

Data from King’s College London is separate from data published by Public Health England (PHE) that revealed that more than two-thirds of local areas across England are seeing high rates of Covid-19 infection.

PHE data show that seven days ago, 126 of the 315 local authority areas recorded a weekly jump in prices. That number now stands at 222.

It was also announced today that boards in the hardest-hit Tier 2 areas will be offered community-based testing – just like the Tier 3 areas.

Matt Hancock said: “The sooner we are in control of this virus, the faster we can loosen these restrictions and get back to doing the things we love.”

An additional 612 people have died from Covid in the UK