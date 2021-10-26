New York City prepares to welcome tourists: all the city news

Engine heating a New York Awaiting the long-awaited reopening of the United States to European tourist flows, scheduled for“November 8. New York City & CoThe Office of Official Promotion, Destination, Convention, and Visitor Marketing for New York City’s five boroughs sends a clear message: “It’s time for New York City.”

“Maintaining New York City’s tradition of constant renewal and reinvention, world-renowned new products and infrastructure join our most recognized icons to remain the world’s most fun and welcoming urban destination,” he says. Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

Therefore, many Ads Tourists from all over the world will be able to find it in the Big Apple when borders reopen.

From the point of view Infrastructure, It opened earlier this year, Moynihan train hall, A stunning 28-meter-high railway pavilion with stunning skylights that transformed the massive James A. Farley Post Office building into a transportation hub serving LIRR and Amtrak passengers. The new terminal has 50% more lobby area, modern guidance system, and information displays, and is an expansion of the Penn station complex.

Among the attractions, Coney Island was opened Phoenix Family Cheryl Roller Coaster Ship . At an altitude of 20 metres, the new ride will reach speeds of nearly 55 kilometers per hour and ensure an exciting new addition to the Dino Wonder Wheel theme park, which celebrated its 100th season last year. In addition, it has been open since October 21 the top, Observation deck and immersive New York experience on top of the new skyscraper One Vanderbilt.

Offers are back Broadway. Classics like The Lion King, Chicago, Wicked, more recent productions like Hadestown, Waitress, Hamilton and Come From Away, and new debuts including Ideas for a Man of Color, Diana and Mrs. Doubtfire.

much me New restaurants Open or just open, while between outdoor attractions Small island, which opened in berth 55 As a free public park with green space, a 687-seat amphitheater, yard, lawn, food and drink suggestions and more. In June, Hudson River Park opened a plaza pier 76 Redesigned, with a flexible open space, several explanatory panels telling the history of the region and the propeller of the SS US passenger ship, famous for being the fastest passenger ship to cross the Atlantic.

In addition, the New York City Ferry launched the St. George’s Route from Staten Island to Battery Park City and Midtown West in August. Coming this year, Coney Island Road (to Bay Ridge Wall Street) and an extension of Soundview Road (to Ferry Point Park/Throgs Neck) will open.

New York City key

For all visitors it is good to remember that il programma “Key to New York City” Mayor Bill de Blasio is in full force. New Yorkers and tourists 12 and older are required to show pVaccination test To participate in indoor activities in restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment and recreation venues, including music or concert venues, museums, exhibitions, professional sports arenas, indoor playgrounds, theaters and other indoor leisure activities. Eligible proof of vaccination may be provided via the NYC Covid Safe App or the New York State Excelsior Application, a photo or hard copy of the vaccination card on a CD, or a photo or paper copy of the official immunization record for a particular vaccine outside the United States.