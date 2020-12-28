New WhatsApp feature for 2021 | It will facilitate …

2021 will come with Freshness for WhatsApp users. The instant messaging app, one of the most used in the world with more than 2000 million downloads, will have a new functionality That will make it easy to copy and paste. The social networking site Facebook, The company that owns the application, The news has not been confirmed yet.

Starting January 1st, “multi copy” function may be available for those IOS (IPhone) cell phones.. Just like in a Word file, users are expected to be able to Select multiple texts, pictures and videos at the same time and then paste them into another conversation. So far, you can only perform multiple redirects between different chats.

This new application tool It would simplify the file forwarding function. However, this news has not been confirmed by WhatsApp company Facebook. The company is expected to unveil its 2021 launches in the coming days.

WhatsApp and Zoom this year was one of the apps most used by users during the pandemic to make video calls and stay in touch with loved ones despite social distancing.