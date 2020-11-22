New Pachuca and Chivas classify into the Liga MX quarterfinals

New players Pachuca and Chivas in the Liga MX quarterfinals (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

Pachuca and Guadalajara On Saturday, they were promoted to the quarter-finals or Guard1anes, after elimination Santos Laguna and Nikaxa, Respectively, in the matches that opened the deciding stage.

Pachuca thrashed 3-0 when visiting Santos ‘Warriors’ with a goal from Colombian Victor Guzman. Oscar Murillo and Roberto de la Rosa.

Guzmán scored the first goal in the 36th minute with a precise shot into the area after a cross sent Eric Aguirre From the left sector.

Murillo increased his lead in the 55th minute when he scored without a mark in the small penalty area after the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo And he refused two shots from Argentine Ismail Sosa.

The visiting team scored the third goal in the 85th minute, with a powerful shot from de la Rosa inside the area, after playing on the wall with the Chilean. Victor Davila.

The players we showed what a pachuca is, will be a tough opponent for anyone who touches him (in the quarter-finals). The Uruguay coach said, “We will be a team that will fight for whoever he is, we will be a very tough opponent, and we will leave our hearts on the field. Paulo Pizzolano.

at the same time, Chivas de Guadalajara They beat Necaxa 1-0 with a goal by Jes أنs Angolo, who set in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot inside the area after dribbling an opponent.

Can score the so-called “holy herd” earlier, but a shot from Gilberto Sepulveda He collided with the left post in the 42nd minute.

The other two keys will be decided in the qualifiers on Sunday when current champions Monterrey play at home against Puebla, and Tigers Be a competitor Toluca.

Victor Manuel VucetichRogblanco coach assured in a press conference that the toughest is yet to come, and despite the victory, there will be no room for mistakes in the following matches.

Additionally, the Mexican soccer team congratulated the four great, all ranked finalists, but emphasized that they now have to offer fans some of the greatest moments in history, according to the site. Chivas Passion.

“The teams we’re participating in at the moment that we’re entering into Liguilla were the product of good work done by their managers and players. It’s appreciated and we should congratulate all organizations on this aspect. However, I think now comes the most important part of everyone.”

The teams that finished fifth to twelfth at the end of the 17 days of the regular season entered the qualifiers to face one game, and the four winning clubs will move to the places from five to eight, depending on their position on the table. , To play the quarter-finals.

To the quarter-finals, an instance to which the first four places in the general schedule advanced directly at the end of the seventeen days of the regular season, they qualified Leon, Bomas Onam, America and Cruz Azul.

The other two additional series will run on Sunday. First among Tigers From the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and The Red Devils in TolucaState of Mexico.

The next match will be between Rayados from Monterrey, Fifth in the final classification, versus squad Puebla, Which will be held at BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León.

* With information from Reuters

