Boris Johnson is set to announce new, tougher levels in England.

The new measures will be introduced when the country comes out of lockdown on December 2.

The prime minister is unlikely to confirm which area will be in any category until later in the week but given the high infection rate across North Lincolnshire, the area could be placed at Tier 3.

The government previously said the caste system would be simplified and entire districts would be covered with the same restrictions instead of a city or city basis.

The latest rates show a high level of infections around North Lincolnshire although there are signs the transmission may be slowing, especially in Northeast Lincolnshire.

North Lincolnshire, northeastern Lincolnshire and East Lindsay are still in the top 20 in England for Covid-19 infections, with the latter now having the third highest infection rate in the country.

The data computed by the Palestinian Authority News Agency based on public health data in England published on Friday shows that the average case per 100,000 people in East Lindsey is now 572.2, up from 425.5 the previous week. Nearby Hull remains the hardest-hit area in the country, at 699.4 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, the case rate in North Lincolnshire was at 466.6, up from 377.8, while the case rate in Northeast Lincolnshire decreased from 593.5 to 479.4.

Shortly before the national lockdown, both North and Northeast Lincolnshire were placed at Level 2 with East Lindsey remaining at Level 1. With this potential change, there are a number of potential differences from what we had in the period leading up to the lockdown.

But what would a Level 3 restriction look like?

Large parts of Yorkshire already have Tier 3 measures already in place.

South Yorkshire went to level 3 weeks before the lockdown and West Yorkshire was to be placed at Level 3 but was canceled as the entire country was placed on lockdown status.

This is what to expect based on what has been planned in advance in West Yorkshire. But the rules are in Grimsby And the Scunthorpe It can be tougher this time.

Meet friends and family

You should never socially meet friends and family indoors anywhere unless they are part of their family or a support bubble – this includes private homes and indoors in hospitality spaces, such as bars. It is not known whether the rules for meeting on Christmas Day will be relaxed in the regions with the most restrictions

You can still see friends and family in groups of six or fewer that you don’t live with (or have formed a support bubble with them) in some outdoor public places, such as a park, assignments, beach, woods, countryside, or public spaces.

You should not meet people outside of their beds or bubble butt support in a private garden or most outdoor public spaces

You should not visit friends or family in nursing homes, except in exceptional circumstances. Care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances

Bars, restaurants and bars

Pubs and bars should be closed unless they are operating as restaurants and alcohol can only be served as part of a basic meal. A “large meal” is defined as a “main lunch or evening meal” or main course, so packages of potato chips and chip dishes do not count.

Bars that do not have their own kitchens are permitted to work with outside catering companies to provide meals. Like food vendors in their bars parking

Bars, bars, restaurants and other hospitality places that remain open must be closed by 10 PM. This has been proposed to be extended until 11 PM under the new rules

Travel

People should try to avoid traveling outside of the Level 3 area they are in, or entering the Level 3 area, other than things like work, education, accessing youth services and fulfilling caring responsibilities or if they are on their way

People should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK

Weddings and funerals

Weddings will not be permitted, but couples can marry a maximum of 15 persons per ceremony

Funerals up to 30 people can attend and up to 15 people can attend wake-up parties and other memorial events

What will remain open?