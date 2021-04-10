Neuburg-Schrobenhausen: Warning test: On Saturday there will be siren tests in the Neuburg area

In all communities in the Neuburg-Schrobenhausen region, the sound will be loud on Saturday, April 10: A test alarm from the siren systems will be issued. what is all of this?

At 11:30 a.m. on Saturday 10 April, a two-minute continuous one-minute tone, the so-called fire alarm, will sound in all communities in the Neuburg-Schrobenhausen region. As stated in a press release, an alarm test from the Integrated Control Center Ingolstadt When the sirens and alarm receivers of the fire brigades start in the Neuburg Schrobenhausen region.

Alarm test in the Neuburg area: Further siren tests are planned

Further siren tests are scheduled for July 3, September 9 and October 2. Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency News and Information app, or Warnapp NINA, will be triggered briefly on Saturday by the county office. With this app and other free apps (like KatWarn or BiWapp), it is possible to receive important warning messages from Civil Protection for various hazard situations such as the spread of hazardous materials or a major fire. Also optionally for the current location. Weather warnings from the German Weather Service and flood information from responsible authorities in the federal states are also part of Warnapp. (No.)

More information is available here.

You can also read about this: