Earth is 2,000 light years closer to a supermassive black hole and is moving faster than previously thought – astronomers – RT World News

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
Earth is 2,000 light years closer to a supermassive black hole and is moving faster than previously thought - astronomers - RT World News

As if the year 2020 was not ‘unprecedented’ enough, astronomers have learned that the Earth is in fact 2,000 light-years closer to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way than was previously thought.

Moreover, our solar system is too Rushes It crossed space at a rate of seven kilometers per second faster than scientists calculated.

Stellar discoveries thanks to a new and improved map of the Milky Way, Published This week and based on observations gathered from the Japanese Astronomy Project over the past 15 years, along with other recent data.



Also on rt.com
The newly discovered MAGNETAR signal changes the understanding of mysterious radio bursts in deep space


A light year equals 9.5 trillion kilometers, so while it may seem at first as though the end is near, scientists have emphasized that there is no reason to worry about Earth’s repeated proximity to Sagittarius A *.

Instead of spelling out impending doom, the new modeling allows scientists to determine the Earth’s position within the galaxy with a greater degree of accuracy.

Our newly drawn Milky Way galaxy is the result of observations from telescopes across Japan, which make up the Radio Astronomy Project “VERA”. Established in 2000, VERA stands for VLBI (Very Long Basic Interferometry) exploration of radio astronomy.

The project uses “interferometry” technology to combine data from multiple telescopes across Japan, creating ultra-high definition resolution of 10 microseconds – in other words, it’s focused enough on spotting a coin on the surface of the moon.

The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan revealed Thursday that its astronomers, along with other groups, have produced a “Site and Speed ​​Map” That they used to calculate the center of the galaxy.

READ  Coronavirus UK: The hotel manager hosted a funeral party for 200 guests



Also on rt.com
China launched a robotic mission to bring moon rocks back to Earth, for the first time in more than 40 years


Astronomers have said that this galactic center is 25,800 light-years from Earth – about 2,000 light-years closer than the International Astronomical Union’s official distance of 27,700 light-years, which it settled in in 1985.

As 2020 continues to move at breakneck speeds, the new map also led astronomers to discover that the Earth is already orbiting the center of the Milky Way at 227 km / s, rather than the slower official speed of 220 km / s.

Researchers at VERA are now trying to create more detailed maps of the region near the central supermassive black hole, using telescope data from Japan, South Korea and China.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

More Stories

Trees lose their leaves early due to climate change

9 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Stop it all – it turns out that wombat also has glowing faux fur

17 hours ago Marsh Tyler

A huge solar explosion stops radio communications on Earth – Video | Science | News

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ocon retracts a 69-57 win over Hartford behind Wally, Bucknight

41 mins ago Dawn Davis

From Topshop deals to discounts on sneakers, the best clothing deals at Black Friday 2020 sales this weekend

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Dakota Johnson praised “destroying” Ellen DeGeneres a year ago

1 hour ago Neville Carr

Earth is 2,000 light years closer to a supermassive black hole and is moving faster than previously thought – astronomers – RT World News

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Men’s Basketball Game from Wisconsin Badgers vs Arkansas Pine Bluff: How to watch, preview the game, and open the topic

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler