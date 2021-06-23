Neuburg-Schrobenhausen: IHK in the Neuburg region: it is the mouthpiece of the new economy

Plus

Hartmut Bütler resigned from his position after 25 years on the IHK Regional Committee and ten years as chair of this committee. Where the new management team sees the centerpiece of their work.

Hartmut Bütler was a member of the IHK Regional Assembly for 25 years, ten years of which he was its president. Now the CFO of Bauer AG goes to Schrobenhausen To retire at the end of the year. He has already handed over the presidency of the IHK to Christian Krumer.

