Netflix will be offering a free 48-hour trial of Chicago 7 to celebrate the anniversary

Netflix Announce it Chicago trial 7 From Aaron Sorkin It will be available for free for 48 hours this week. This initiative aims to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the ruling in the middle of the film.

The film will be available worldwide on the YouTube channel NetflixFri 12 AM PDT (9 AM) no subscription required.

The Sorkin Statement

Since my initial introduction fourteen years ago, my relationship with the story of The Chicago 7 Trial has changed dramatically. When we started filming last winter, we learned that the story we were telling wasn’t just an important chapter in American history, but was closely related to current events.

We definitely don’t need to get more relevant, but it was. To celebrate the anniversary of the verdict of this landmark trial, we’ll make the movie available on YouTube for 48 hours beginning Friday, Feb.19 at 00:00 PDT, to remember the true patriots who inspired a generation, even generations, to take to the streets. She adheres to the foundations of the United States Constitution, along with the courageous voices who continue to do so today. It is a great honor to share their story with the world.

Summary

What was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration at the 1968 US Democratic Party convention turned into a series of violent confrontations with the police and the National Guard. Protest organizers, including Abby Hoffman, Jerry Robin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale, were charged with conspiracy and inciting riots in one of the most famous trials in American history.

The film, written and directed by Sorkin, is important for acting: Yahya Abdul-Matin II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langera. John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp H Jeremy Strong.

Chicago trial 7 It earned 5 Golden Globe nominations and 3 SAG Awards. It was named by the AFI as one of the Ten Best Movies of 2020.