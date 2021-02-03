The first Netflix series trailer from the creators of Dark

Fans of Netflix Dark TV have been waiting anxiously for the new work of Baran Bo Odar and Jantji FriezeSo here’s the first promotion and release date for the post-apocalyptic show, titled Tribes of Europe.

At the end of the news there is the first trailer for the new series, born from the minds of the creators of Dark, in two minutes of the video we can thus discover more details about the events of Tribes of Europe. The work is set in the year 2074, after an unspecified event that devastated society as we know it, so the world is now divided into various tribes and heroes. Keanu, Lev Ed Elijah They will be forced to leave their group called Origine.

At the moment we do not know the names of the other characters in the episodes of the show, instead there is in the video the release date of the first season of Tribes of Europe: it will be available from Next February 19Even if it hasn’t been announced yet if it will be published weekly or if all episodes are already in place. On the other hand, if you haven’t seen episodes of the series by Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese, we recommend our review of the first series by the creators of Tribes of Europa.